Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Tyler Harper swears in Director Harlan Proveaux.
Farm Policy
State's ag department regains law enforcement division

Earlier this year, Georgia Department of Agriculture began the process to have its Peace Officer Standards and Training Council ID reinstated.

byCompiled by staff
Jul 11, 2023|
2 Min Read
Urban Sprawl Farmland
Conservation & Sustainability
Farmland loss a pressing concern for North Carolina ag commissioner
byJohn Hart
Jul 7, 2023
4 Min Read
Colt Woody Brandon Woody
Commentary
Peanut farmers need coaches, too
byJohn Hart
Jul 7, 2023
2 Min Read
Whiskey barrels
Corn
Ag exports may decline, but U.S. whiskey exports climb
byAndrew Muhammad
Jul 6, 2023
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Peanut
Jenkins 'grows' peanut M&Ms and uses less fungicide for higher yield
byBrad Haire
Jul 5, 2023
10 Slides
Colt and Brandon Woody
Peanut
Timeliness proves key for Upper Southeast Peanut Efficiency Award winners
byJohn Hart
Jul 5, 2023
6 Slides
Peanut farmer Ryan Jenkins in his Florida peanut field.
Peanut
Ryan Jenkins is 2023 lower Southeast peanut efficiency winner
Ryan Jenkins is 2023 lower Southeast peanut efficiency winner
Jul 5, 2023
|
6 Min Read
byBrad Haire
Colt Brandon Woody
Peanut
Woody brothers are Upper Southeast Peanut Efficiency Award winners
Woody brothers are Upper Southeast Peanut Efficiency Award winners
Jul 5, 2023
|
7 Min Read
byJohn Hart
Cotton squaring in field.
Cotton
A plan for tarnished plant bugs in 2023 cotton
A plan for tarnished plant bugs in 2023 cotton
Jul 3, 2023
|
2 Min Read
Pigweed in cotton field.
Weeds
Weed research includes irradiated pollen, timing and newish herbicide
Weed research includes irradiated pollen, timing and newish herbicide
Jun 30, 2023
|
2 Min Read
byBrad Haire
Lexington County farmland
Conservation & Sustainability
Identifying threats to South Carolina farmland
Identifying threats to South Carolina farmland
Jun 29, 2023
|
3 Min Read
Homo sapien freeloader disease in corn
Corn
Homo sapien freeloader disease and a Deep South corn update
Homo sapien freeloader disease and a Deep South corn update
Jun 27, 2023
|
3 Min Read
Management
Alabama pork producers to hold vote for national delegates
Alabama pork producers to hold vote for national delegates
Jun 27, 2023
|
1 Min Read
Standing water in Georgia peanut field June 23.
Peanut
In weather like this, weed control can be very difficult
In weather like this, weed control can be very difficult
Jun 26, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byEric Prostko
Crop Disease
There’s more to a fungicide program than the fungicides
There's more to a fungicide program than the fungicides
Jun 23, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byBob Kemerait
Corn planting
Farming Equipment
The best time to buy farm diesel?
When is the best time to buy farm diesel?
Jun 22, 2023
|
3 Min Read
Northeast Ag Expo Field Day
Crops
Northeast Ag Expo field day set for July 27
Northeast Ag Expo field day set for July 27
Jun 22, 2023
|
1 Min Read
byFarm Press Staff
Juneteenth Black Farmers
Farm Operations
Black farmers share challenges on Juneteenth
Black farmers share challenges on Juneteenth
Jun 21, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byJohn Hart
Cattle drive
Livestock
How the new antibiotic rule affects cattle producers
How the new antibiotic rule affects cattle producers
Jun 20, 2023
|
4 Min Read
Tobacco thrips
Crops
A reasonable expectation for acephate (Orthene) control
A reasonable expectation for acephate (Orthene) control
Jun 16, 2023
|
2 Min Read
byDominic Reisig
farmers in field
Farm Shows
Sunbelt Ag Expo Field Day set for July 20
Sunbelt Ag Expo Field Day set for July 20
Jun 12, 2023
|
2 Min Read
byFarm Press Staff
Spiderwort flowers
Cotton
Carefully manage tropical spiderwort in cotton or watch it spread
Carefully manage tropical spiderwort in cotton or watch it spread
Jun 9, 2023
|
2 Min Read
waterhemp weed
Weeds
7 stories for weed control best practices
7 stories for weed control best practices
Jun 8, 2023
|
7 Slides
byStephanie Sokol
Cotton seedlings in commercial field.
Cotton
Acephate-resistant cotton thrips confirmed in North Carolina
Acephate-resistant cotton thrips confirmed in North Carolina
Jun 7, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byDominic Reisig
Libbie Johnson
Peanut
Alabama peanut producers get new executive director
Alabama peanut producers get new executive director
Jun 6, 2023
|
2 Min Read
A tractor planting crop in field.
Farm Policy
State’s new law blocks land ownership by some foreign countries
State's new law blocks land ownership by some foreign countries
Jun 5, 2023
|
2 Min Read
byFarm Press Staff
farmer's hand holding arrowhead
Commentary
When being “tough” may be too much
When being "tough" may be too much
Jun 2, 2023
|
5 Min Read
byBob Kemerait
UGA professor George Vellidis and graduate student Anna Orfanou.
Technology
What is integrative precision agriculture?
What is integrative precision agriculture?
Jun 1, 2023
|
4h 27m View
byBrad Haire
cotton plants
Cotton
Tweaking cotton genes
Tweaking cotton genes
Jun 1, 2023
|
3 Min Read
byDenise Attaway
Soybeans North Carolina Cover Crops
Cover Crops
Large grant encourages cover crops in North Carolina soybeans
Large grant encourages cover crops in North Carolina soybeans
May 31, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byJohn Hart
Shawn Harding Garey Fox Sandy Stewart
Farm Business
North Carolina agriculture reaches record economic impact
North Carolina agriculture reaches record economic impact
May 30, 2023
|
5 Min Read
byJohn Hart
Joe and Knapp Boddiford beside corn planter.
Corn
Farmer plants 50th consecutive corn test plot with same company
Farmer plants 50th consecutive corn test plot with same company
May 26, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byBrad Haire
peanut injury
Weeds
Common weed problems ranked by state specialists
Common weed problems ranked by state specialists
May 25, 2023
|
3 Min Read
byEric Prostko
Robert E. Saunders of Piney River, Virginia
Farm Life
Sunbelt Expo starts Friend of the Farmer of the Year Fund
Sunbelt Expo starts Friend of the Farmer of the Year Fund
May 25, 2023
|
2 Min Read
South Carolina Boll Weevil Eradication
Cotton
Boll weevil eradication assessment reduced in South Carolina
Boll weevil eradication assessment reduced in South Carolina
May 24, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byJonathan Veit
Hemp Cotton Fabrics
Commentary
Blending cotton and hemp
Blending cotton and hemp
May 19, 2023
|
2 Min Read
byJohn Hart

Farm Progress America, July 11, 2023
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, July 11, 2023
Jul 11, 2023
Farm Progress America, July 10, 2023
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, July 10, 2023
Jul 10, 2023
Farm Progress America, July 7, 2023
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, July 7, 2023
Jul 7, 2023
