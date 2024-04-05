Stephanie Sokol
April 5, 2024
10 Slides
Planting may have already started, but it’s not too late to get your fungicide plan in order. Farm Press rounded up recent articles with tips on what fungal diseases might hit your crops and what to do about them.
Read more about:FungicideTomato Spotted Wilt VirusTar Spot
About the Author(s)
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters
You May Also Like
Current Conditions for
Boone, IA
See Detailed Weather Report
44°FSunny
Day 53º
Night 35º
8.13 mph
Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.
Editor's Choice
Is fabric weed barrier a friend or foe?April 5, 2024|3 Min Read
It’s time: 5 tips for a successful vegetable gardenApril 5, 2024|4 Min Read
Jill Forrester, 20 years of farming food and flowersApril 5, 2024|7 Min Read
Recent Headlines
Wheat jumps higher on bargain buying opportunityApril 5, 2024|6 Min Read
Can tech solve labor issues?April 5, 2024|3 Min Read
A seed strategy that maintains top yield potential and limits riskApril 5, 2024|3 Min Read
Farm Progress America, April 5, 2024April 5, 2024
Feb 22 - Feb 24, 2024
Feb 22 - Feb 24, 2024
The New York Farm Show is the leading farm show in the Northeast since 1985.LEARN MORE