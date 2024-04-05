South East Farm Press Logo

Check this roundup of Farm Progress articles with advice for your 2024 fungicide management plan.

Stephanie Sokol

April 5, 2024

10 Slides
peanuts and tractor

Planting may have already started, but it’s not too late to get your fungicide plan in order. Farm Press rounded up recent articles with tips on what fungal diseases might hit your crops and what to do about them.

Read more about:

FungicideTomato Spotted Wilt VirusTar Spot

About the Author(s)

Stephanie Sokol

Stephanie Sokol

See more from Stephanie Sokol
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

44°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 53º

Night 35º

8.13 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, April 5, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, April 5, 2024
Farm Progress America, April 5, 2024

Apr 5, 2024

Farm Progress America, April 4, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, April 4, 2024
Farm Progress America, April 4, 2024

Apr 4, 2024

Farm Progress America, April 3, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, April 3, 2024
Farm Progress America, April 3, 2024

Apr 3, 2024

Recent Headlines
Feb 22 - Feb 24, 2024
The New York Farm Show is the leading farm show in the Northeast since 1985.
LEARN MORE