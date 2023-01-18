Markets lose gains due to weather changes

While Jacqueline and Ben are on assignment at the Farm Futures Business Summit, enjoy guest commentary provided by Advance Trading Inc.

December retail sales fall 1.1% as higher interest rates and inflationary pressures curbed spending on autos, gasoline, and hard goods. Wholesale price inflation declined to its slowest pace since March of 2021—Is a ¼ point rate increase next? DOW, -493; S&P, -49.5; NAS, -96.

Corn

Pressure from soybeans and Argentine moisture offers some pressure on corn. March corn settled at $6.81 ¼, down 4 cents on the day. December Corn settled at 6.01, down 2 3/4 cents on the day.

South America continues to be the prime focus for markets. ANEC is now estimating Brazil’s January corn exports at 5.2 MMT. This is against 5.0 previously, which is 82% or 750 K above the corresponding 2022 figure. Shipments the 2nd week of January eased from 1.9 to 1.6 MMT and were well above the 911 K exported in the year-ago week. The country’s corn line-up fell 28 mbu, a 16% drop, to 147 or about 3 times as large as a year ago.

Weekly U.S. corn exports last year averaged around 60 per week during Jan-Mar. While we expect shipments from Argentina, Brazil and Ukraine to drop to 55-60 this year, a repeat of last year’s U.S. performance largely depends on China entering the U.S. market. Net of this past week’s inspections, China has more or less zero unshipped sales on the books.

One factor of Chinese purchases will depend on their feed usage. China increased their 2022 pork production by 4.6%. This is the largest increase since 2014. Their beef output was 3% greater and poultry increased 2.6%.

Soybeans

Argentina gets more rain than expected; forecast turns wetter. March Soybeans settled at $15.24 ½, down 15 ¼ cents on the day. November futures closed down 19 cents at $13.74 ¼.

ANEC is estimating January Brazil soybean exports at 2.0 MMT, up from 1.7 previously. Soybean exports the second week of January did improve from 262 K to 353 but were barely 40% of the year ago total as harvest continues to drag. Soybean Meal shipments slipped from 501 K to 486 during the same period and were down only slightly from the 499 implied total of last year. Brazil reported a 60 mbu increase in its soybean vessel lineup to 150 million. This is nearly 87 smaller than a year ago. The soybean meal line-up was steady week-to-week at 1.35 MMT. This figure is 300 K or 18% smaller than in 2022.

AmSpec reported a 36% decline in Malaysia’s Jan 1-15 palm oil exports. ITS reported numbers down 37%. Pre-yesterdays’ AMS inspections report, U.S. unshipped bean sales at 542 mbu were very near an all-time high for this point in the marketing year. In the past 3 years, a 500+ number had meant the USDA is too low on its January export forecast. Could it be that outstanding sales due to Brazil harvest delays is over-stating potential?

Not to put too much negative news out there today, but Brazil’s Agriculture Minister says it can increase planted area of grains and oilseeds by about 5% each year and have no result in further deforestation. 370 million acres of low productivity pastureland is available with the goal being to convert about 25% of that to row crops.

Wheat

Good moisture amounts in the Plains with more expected into the weekend. Wheat fell in all three classes today after the newest weather reports. March Chicago Wheat settled at $7.42 ½, down 9 ¼ cents on the day; New crop July futures settled down 7 ½ cents at $7.53 ½. March KC Wheat settled at $8.41 ½, down 14 ¼ cents on the day while Minneapolis Wheat fell 15 cents to $9.01.

Egypt expects to import 5% less wheat in 2023 according to its Supply and Internal Trade Ministry. Japan will tender tomorrow for 78 K MT of U.S and Canadian wheat; U.S. HRW and 2 cargoes of Canadian western red winter. Russia’s wheat prices were $1 per MT lower to $305 according to one source.

Weather

Normal to above-normal temperatures and t-storms are expected to affect Argentina over the next two weeks. Southern parts of the growing belt may receive moderate to heavy rain between Friday and Saturday, with total precipitation varying from 0.75” to 1.50”, but only 0.30” to 0.80” elsewhere.

Dry weather and warmer temperatures are likely to follow until heavy thunderstorms are expected to occur next Wednesday-Friday. Cooler temperatures and rainfall of 1.00” to 2.00” are expected during the period, with the central and northern regions receiving the best totals. 1.75” to 2.50” precipitation is expected over the next two weeks (around 2.25 is normal). Buenos Aires-Córdoba regions had the 9th driest Jan 1-16 period over the last 38 years.

Central parts of Brazil are expected to receive near to above-normal rainfall of 4.00” to 6.00” over the next two weeks. Limited t-storms may occur in the far southern parts of the country over the next few days and early next week, but better-organized rains are expected next Friday through Sunday. Temperatures are likely to stay normal to cool from Paraná north, while heat may affect Rio Grande do Sul over the next 10 days. 16% of the soybean areas had under half of the normal precipitation over the 30 days ending Monday (27% in the south).

In the U.S., the Corn Belt and the mid-South may continue to be affected by the mild weather through next week. The central part of the U.S. is expected to turn colder early next week, and temperatures are likely to stay normal to cold for 7 to 10 days.

More rain and snow are expected to affect parts of the Corn Belt and mid-South over the next two weeks, producing 1.25” to 2.50” precipitation. HRW wheat areas of the Plains may also receive rain and snow over the next 14 days, which is likely to continue to ease the drought. Heavy snow is expected in the NE today and in parts of IA and MN today and tomorrow, affecting logistics in the areas. Moderate rain and snow may occur in the driest feedlots areas of KS, OK over the weekend.

CBOT Settlements Quotes as of 2:01 p.m.

Contact Advance Trading at (800) 747-9021 or visit advance-trading.com.

Information provided may include opinions of the author and is subject to the following disclosures:

The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. All information, publications, and material used and distributed by Advance Trading Inc. shall be construed as a solicitation. ATI does not maintain an independent research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71. Information obtained from third-party sources is believed to be reliable, but its accuracy is not guaranteed by Advance Trading Inc. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

The opinions of the author are not necessarily those of Farm Futures or Farm Progress.