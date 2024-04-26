7 ag stories you can’t miss – April 26, 2024

Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

Feds take action to combat avian influenza

USDA’s APHIS is issuing a federal order to combat the growing threat of H5N1 avian influenza. It includes new reporting and testing requirements for dairy cattle intended to limit further spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza. Beginning Monday, April 29, all dairy cattle will be required to have a negative HPAI test before being transported across state lines. Herd owners with cattle testing positive will be required to provide epidemiologic information, including animal movement tracing. – Farm Progress

Goal: Open Baltimore port by end of month

Nearly a month after the deadly collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and the subsequent closure of the Port of Baltimore, there is hope that ships carrying agricultural products could be on the move soon. Government officials are hoping to open a limited-access channel by the end of the month to support one-way traffic barges and roll-on and roll-off farm equipment. The port is the largest export point for ag equipment in the U.S. – American Agriculturist

Former ADM CFO to resign after accounting probe

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. said former Chief Financial Officer Vikram Luthar, who was placed on leave earlier this year amid an accounting investigation, has agreed to resign effective Sept. 30. The departure of Luthar, who spent roughly two decades at the agribusiness giant, was the outcome of a probe into accounting practices that shook the commodity world and wiped out $8.8 billion of ADM’s market value in a single day. – Bloomberg

CNH Industrial appoints new business leader

CNH Industrial has a new CEO. Gerrit Marx will succeed incumbent CEO Scott Wine, who has submitted his resignation to the company’s board. Wine will depart at the end of June after more than three years leading the London-based equipment company “to pursue other interests,” according to a statement released Sunday. – Farm Progress

When is best time to apply nitrogen?

Nitrogen applications at planting can give corn the boost it needs to have a strong start. But as the season goes on, it can be difficult to know just how much nitrogen is needed and when it’s needed. Does an additional application later in the season make sense? See what research says. – Indiana Prairie Farmer

Fewer cattle but more in feedlots

The April cattle on feed report pegs feedlot inventories at 11.82 million head, up 1.49% from one year ago. Feedlot inventories continue to be stubbornly slow to decline despite declining cattle numbers. The latest report included the quarterly breakdown of feedlot inventories by gender. There are limits to how much feedlots can slow marketings, but feedlots are expected to push carcass weights as far as possible in the coming months. – Beef Producer

Ag emissions lowest in 10 years

The EPA recently published the latest edition of the Inventory of U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sinks: 1990-2022. The report outlines an annual estimate of all man-made greenhouse gas emission sources in the U.S. as well as estimates of the amount of carbon trapped in forest and vegetation soil. U.S. agriculture represents just under 10% of total U.S. emissions when compared to other economic sectors. – American Farm Bureau