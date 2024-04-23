Consumers and farmers in Brazil will soon be headed to the annual Agrishow, April 29-May 3, at Ribeirão Preto, Sao Paulo. With nearly 200,000 people expected, it’s the biggest and most important agricultural technology trade show in Brazil and one of the largest in the world.

The showgrounds cover 130 acres and will feature tractors, ag machinery and implements, construction machinery, aviation, parts and components, drones, tires, storage, irrigation and precision agriculture.

“The Agrishow is the main agricultural technology fair in Latin America, generating over $2.5 billion in business deals and featuring more than 800 brands on display,” says Liliane Bortoluci, show director. “Attendees come from all over Brazil and from over 50 countries.”

Farmer needs spark new event

Much like the U.S. Farm Progress Show, Brazil’s Agrishow emerged due to the need for manufacturers to showcase their new releases and technologies all in one place. This will be the 29th rendition of Agrishow. The Farm Progress Show began in 1953.

“Farmers attend because they are looking for new technology, whether in machinery or processes,” says Bortoluci. “At Agrishow, factory technicians are on sight, so it is a unique opportunity for visitors to resolve questions or learn about best practices in machinery and equipment.”

Here are some reactions from global farmers who attended last year:

"It's a fair that brings the newest offerings in the market, as well as machines and business opportunities." – Whenze Zang, China

"The fair is more than important for those involved in agriculture." – Caius Marcelus de Godoy, Brazil

"An impressive fair with the latest technologies for agriculture." Amath Toure, Mali

"It's been an incredible experience... it was my dream to be here." - Romulo Jose, Venezuela

"It's very important, especially for medium and small-scale farmers, to see new technologies and machinery that they cannot access on their own farms." – César Granado, Brazil

If you want to attend Agrishow, event officials have partnered with the Feiras & Congressos Agency to offer special accommodations, tickets and transportation. Call +55 (11) 5033-3137 or email [email protected].