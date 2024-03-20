There’s a strong demand for sesame. The specialty crop, a key ingredient in foods like hummus, rolls and the famous sesame seed hamburger buns, has sparked interest from farmers in the Carolinas and across the Southeast.

Carl Coleman, a Dillon, S.C. seed dealer, estimates 13,000 acres of sesame will be planted in North Carolina and South Carolina this year. That’s up from 11,000 acres across both states last year. Coleman and his business partner Michael Benjamin, and their company Choice Ag, have contracted with farmers to grow sesame for Sesaco, a fully integrated sesame supply chain company headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Sesame is viewed as a low-input, drought and heat-tolerant crop grown mainly for its high oleic and linoleic acid seed. For many farmers, the strongest attraction of sesame is the fact that deer don’t like it.

“Everybody who grew sesame last year is not growing it again this year, but the guys that are have substantially upped their acres. Plant it on your light, less productive land and where you have deer pressure,” Coleman said at a sesame meeting Feb. 28 at the Wilson County Extension Center in Wilson, N.C.

At the meeting, David Suchoff, North Carolina State University Extension alternative crops specialist, provided a rundown on the best management practices for growing sesame in the Carolinas. Here 10 highlights of his recommendations: