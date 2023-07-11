The Latest from Western Farm Press
|Contract
|Last
|Change
|High
|Low
|Open
|Last Trade
|Jul 23 Corn
|574
+2.25
|574
|573
|573
|10:23 AM
|Mar 23 Oats
|340.25
-5.5
|340.25
|340.25
|340.25
|04:59 AM
|Jan 23 Class III Milk
|19.48
+0.03
|19.48
|19.45
|19.45
|11:00 PM
|Jan 23 Soybean
|1538.25
+8.75
|1538.25
|1525
|1525
|11:41 PM
|Aug 23 Soybean
|1483.5
+12
|1489.5
|1470
|1470.75
|12:00 PM
|Jan 23 Feeder Cattle
|179.57
-0.005
|179.57
|179.57
|179.57
|05:59 AM
|Jan 23 Ethanol Futures
|2.161
|unch —
|2.161
|2.161
|2.161
|05:59 AM
The decision: What are your family and farm business goals?Jul 12, 2023
Fire is reminder to check your hayJul 10, 2023
Move over bacon, the pork chop is backJul 10, 2023
