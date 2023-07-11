More Topics

Forest stewardship field day
Conservation & Sustainability
Story map project compiles forestry voices

15 participants provided interviews and visual content.

Jul 12, 2023|
3 Min Read
Rachael Long
Conservation & Sustainability
37-year UC farm adviser retires
byPamela Kan-Rice
Jul 11, 2023
5 Min Read
Farmworkers
Farm Operations
Protect outdoor workers from heat illness
byJason Resnick
Jul 10, 2023
2 Min Read
U.S. Capitol
Farm Policy
Wine industry advocates for key priorities
byFarm Press Staff
Jul 7, 2023
2 Min Read
Walnuts
Tree nuts
Walnuts score big in UK promotion
byTim Hearden
Jul 6, 2023
1 Min Read
Storm clouds over almond blossoms.
Tree nuts
Bee Informed Partnership confirms hive losses
byTim Hearden
Jul 6, 2023
3 Min Read
Rain saturates almond orchard
Tree nuts
Degree of storm damage in orchards still unknown
Degree of storm damage in orchards still unknown
Jul 6, 2023
|
2 Min Read
byTim Hearden
Processing plant worker
Commentary
'Equally offensive conduct' is not a valid defense
‘Equally offensive conduct’ is not a valid defense
Jul 6, 2023
|
2 Min Read
Date palms
Conservation & Sustainability
Date palm irrigation research provides benefits
Date palm irrigation research provides benefits
Jul 5, 2023
|
4 Min Read
bySaoimanu Sope
Ford F-150 Lightning pickups
Conservation & Sustainability
Study: EV mandates will overwhelm grid
Study: EV mandates will overwhelm grid
Jul 3, 2023
|
5 Min Read
byTim Hearden
Post-harvest irrigation in almonds
Sponsored Content
Post-harvest irrigation critical for almond tree health and nut development
Post-harvest irrigation in almonds
Jul 1, 2023
|
2 Min Read
Panel discussion
Conservation & Sustainability
Many obstacles remain in SGMA implementation
Many obstacles remain in SGMA implementation
Jun 30, 2023
|
2 Min Read
byFarm Press Staff
Clint Cowden
Farm Life
USDA grant is largest ever for Hartnell College
USDA grant is largest ever for Hartnell College
Jun 29, 2023
|
2 Min Read
byTodd Fitchette
Hartnell College student
Farm Life
Partnerships add scale to college's programs
Partnerships add scale to college’s programs
Jun 29, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byTodd Fitchette
Forest land.
Conservation & Sustainability
Workshops set for forest landowners
Workshops set for forest landowners
Jun 28, 2023
|
2 Min Read
byMike Hsu
Prescribed burn
Conservation & Sustainability
Prescribed fire, cultural burning get liability support
Prescribed fire, cultural burning get liability support
Jun 27, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byPamela Kan-Rice
Home in woods
Commentary
Navigating changes in the home insurance market
Navigating changes in the home insurance market
Jun 27, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byYana Valachovic
Almond shipments
Farm Business
Tariffs lifted on U.S. nut, apple exports to India
Tariffs lifted on U.S. nut, apple exports to India
Jun 26, 2023
|
2 Min Read
byTodd Fitchette
Jadee Rohmer
Cotton
Ag teacher takes Ariz. cotton leadership role
Ag teacher takes Ariz. cotton leadership role
Jun 26, 2023
|
3 Min Read
byTodd Fitchette
Burro robot
Technology
Burro partners with Pacific Ag Rentals
Burro partners with Pacific Ag Rentals
Jun 23, 2023
|
2 Min Read
byTodd Fitchette
Thick smoke in Oregon vineyard.
Grapes
Wildfire season's approach worries industry
Wildfire season’s approach worries industry
Jun 22, 2023
|
3 Min Read
byLee Allen
Grapevines
Grapes
Scientists seeking to negate nasty nematodes
Scientists seeking to negate nasty nematodes
Jun 22, 2023
|
3 Min Read
byLee Allen
Vine mealybug
Grapes
Watching for pests in the West's vineyards
Watching for pests in the West’s vineyards
Jun 22, 2023
|
3 Min Read
byLee Allen
Jadee Rohmer
Commentary
New Arizona cotton leader off to good start
New Arizona cotton leader off to good start
Jun 22, 2023
|
3 Min Read
byTodd Fitchette
Dried shrub burning
Farm Life
UC researchers gather around the fire
UC researchers gather around the fire
Jun 21, 2023
|
3 Min Read
bySaoimanu Sope
Grand Prize-winning team Amiggie of University of California, Davis.
Technology
Harvest-assisting robot wins top prize
Harvest-assisting robot wins top prize
Jun 20, 2023
|
1 Min Read
byFarm Press Staff
Prune harvest
Crops
Calif. prune crop could size up well this year
Calif. prune crop could size up well this year
Jun 16, 2023
|
3 Min Read
byTodd Fitchette
Almond Board of California chairwoman Alexi Rodriguez, left, and President and CEO Richard Waycott
Tree nuts
Almond Board elects new board members
Almond Board elects new board members
Jun 15, 2023
|
2 Min Read
byTim Hearden
Weeds grow in and around an almond orchard.
Tree nuts
Don't skimp on weed control in young orchards
Don’t skimp on weed control in young orchards
Jun 15, 2023
|
2 Min Read
byTim Hearden
Monarch butterfly
Tree nuts
Pending ESA listings could affect almonds
Pending ESA listings could affect almonds
Jun 15, 2023
|
2 Min Read
byTim Hearden
Water in a pond
Commentary
A SCOTUS win for rural America
A SCOTUS win for rural America
Jun 15, 2023
|
3 Min Read
byDan Keppen
Dairy cow
Livestock/Dairy
Calif. awards $4.1m for dairy projects
Calif. awards $4.1m for dairy projects
Jun 14, 2023
|
1 Min Read
byFarm Press Staff
Strawberry harvest
Commentary
Ninth Circuit backs ag marketers in wage case
Ninth Circuit backs ag marketers in wage case
Jun 13, 2023
|
3 Min Read
byJason Resnick
Spray rig
Conservation & Sustainability
Calif. produce tests safe for pesticide residues
Calif. produce tests safe for pesticide residues
Jun 12, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byTodd Fitchette
Fresno Irrigation District General Manager Bill Stretch
Farm Business
Ag land values benefit from recharge, runoff
Ag land values benefit from recharge, runoff
Jun 9, 2023
|
4 Min Read
byTodd Fitchette
Vineyard irrigation
Grapes
Scientist: Irrigation at roots is best
Scientist: Irrigation at roots is best
Jun 8, 2023
|
3 Min Read
byLee Allen

