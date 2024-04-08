Western Farm Press Logo

Updated Calif. plan includes infrastructure projects, leader says.

Farm Press Staff

April 8, 2024

1 Min Read
Gov. Gavin Newsom watching snow measurement
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, watches as state Department of Water Resources engineer Anthony Burdock measures snow depth at Phillips Station near Lake Tahoe on April 2.Calif. Dept. of Water Resources

The president of the California Farm Bureau says she’s “encouraged” by some details in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s updated water plan, which the state Department of Water Resources unveiled last week.

Among the seven points in the update finalized April 2 is to improve the “backbone” of state, federal and regional water infrastructure as well as natural infrastructure such as lakes, rivers and groundwater basins.

The plan also calls for increasing flexibility of regulatory systems to meet the challenges of changing hydrology.

“We’re encouraged that the plan highlights infrastructure projects to capture, store and convey water supplies,” CFB President Shannon Douglass said. “We’re also pleased that it seeks to reduce permitting burdens for projects that support water resilience, including through groundwater recharge and habitat restoration.”

California updates its water plan every five years. The DWR is hosting a webinar at 10 a.m. April 29 to highlight projects and funding outlined in the updated plan.

Source: California Farm Bureau, California Department of Water Resources

About the Author(s)

Farm Press Staff

Farm Press Staff

See more from Farm Press Staff
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

58°F

Mostly Sunny
weather-icon

Day 62º

Night 46º

14.27 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, April 8, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, April 8, 2024
Farm Progress America, April 8, 2024

Apr 8, 2024

Farm Progress America, April 5, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, April 5, 2024
Farm Progress America, April 5, 2024

Apr 5, 2024

Farm Progress America, April 4, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, April 4, 2024
Farm Progress America, April 4, 2024

Apr 4, 2024

Recent Headlines
Feb 22 - Feb 24, 2024
The New York Farm Show is the leading farm show in the Northeast since 1985.
LEARN MORE