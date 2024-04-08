The president of the California Farm Bureau says she’s “encouraged” by some details in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s updated water plan, which the state Department of Water Resources unveiled last week.

Among the seven points in the update finalized April 2 is to improve the “backbone” of state, federal and regional water infrastructure as well as natural infrastructure such as lakes, rivers and groundwater basins.

The plan also calls for increasing flexibility of regulatory systems to meet the challenges of changing hydrology.

“We’re encouraged that the plan highlights infrastructure projects to capture, store and convey water supplies,” CFB President Shannon Douglass said. “We’re also pleased that it seeks to reduce permitting burdens for projects that support water resilience, including through groundwater recharge and habitat restoration.”

California updates its water plan every five years. The DWR is hosting a webinar at 10 a.m. April 29 to highlight projects and funding outlined in the updated plan.

Source: California Farm Bureau, California Department of Water Resources