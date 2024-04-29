Farm Futures logo

Weekly Grain Movement: Struggling to gain momentum

Corn and soybean volume fades moderately lower week-over-week.

Ben Potter, Senior editor

April 29, 2024

Ship at sea
Getty Images/iStockPhoto

The latest set of grain export inspection data from USDA, out Monday morning and covering the week through April 25, held mostly lackluster and rangebound numbers for traders to digest. Corn led the way again, staying on the higher end of analyst estimates but sliding moderately below the prior week’s tally. Soybean inspections also spilled moderately lower week-over-week. Wheat made moderate weekly improvements, meantime, while staying toward the higher end of trade estimates.

Corn export inspections shifted moderately below the prior week’s total to 48.3 million bushels. That was still toward the higher end of trade guesses, which ranged between 38.8 million and 55.1 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year are still noticeably above last year’s pace so far after reaching 1.245 billion bushels.

Japan was the No. 1 destination for U.S. corn export inspections last week, with 15.4 million bushels. Mexico, Colombia, South Korea and Honduras rounded out the top five.

Sorghum export inspections were less than half of the prior week’s volume after reaching 2.8 million bushels. China accounted for nearly all of that total, with Japan picking up the modest remainder. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year have roughly tripled last year’s pace so far after reaching 174.9 million bushels.

Soybean export inspections shifted moderately below last week’s total after only reaching 9.2 million bushels. That was also on the very low end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 6.8 million and 18.4 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year remain moderately below last year’s pace after reaching 1.424 billion bushels.

Japan was the No. 1 destination for U.S. soybean export inspections last week, with 3.1 million bushels. Indonesia, Mexico, Colombia and China filled out the top five.

Wheat export inspections moved modestly higher week-over-week after reaching 17.7 million bushels. That was also toward the higher end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 11.0 million and 20.2 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2023/24 marketing year are still trending slightly behind last year’s pace so far after reaching 621.8 million bushels.

China was the No. 1 destination for U.S. wheat export inspections last week, with 2.6 million bushels. Vietnam, Taiwan, Chile and Mexico rounded out the top five.

Click here for more highlights from the latest USDA grain export inspection report, which covers the week through April 25.

Read more about:

Exports

About the Author(s)

Ben Potter

Ben Potter

Senior editor, Farm Futures

Senior Editor Ben Potter brings two decades of professional agricultural communications and journalism experience to Farm Futures. He began working in the industry in the highly specific world of southern row crop production. Since that time, he has expanded his knowledge to cover a broad range of topics relevant to agriculture, including agronomy, machinery, technology, business, marketing, politics and weather. He has won several writing awards from the American Agricultural Editors Association, most recently on two features about drones and farmers who operate distilleries as a side business. Ben is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

See more from Ben Potter
