Sunbelt Ag Expo field day will now last two weeks

The 2024 Sunbelt Ag Expo Field Research Days are scheduled for July 10-24. Farmers and industry professionals are invited to attend sessions during two-week period to learn about the newest technologies to improve their operations.

Ag industry workers can participate in a self-guided driving tour of the Darrell Williams Research Farm located at the Expo show site at Spence Field in Moultrie, Ga. Visitors should arrive through Gate 2 from 8:00 am to dusk for the tour.

Directional signs will lead visitors to the tour path. At the first stop, farmers will have the opportunity to pick up a map as well as information about each plot. Additionally, pre-recorded segments featuring university researchers and company vendors will be available for viewing while driving through the fields but can also be watched later on Sunbelt’s YouTube channel. This new format will allow visitors to tour grounds at their convenience, either all at once or over multiple times if they so choose.

“We are grateful to continue working with university and corporate researchers on the Darrell Williams Research Farm, where we conduct cotton, peanut, corn, and forage research. The ultimate goal in all of the research is to improve the farmer’s bottom line and to do it using the most environmentally and technologically sound practices,” said Chip Blalock, Sunbelt Ag Expo Executive Director.

“Every year, our mission is to provide a place where research can be done to benefit all row crop and forage farmers. We enjoy working with the researchers and helping them disseminate the information to the farmers,” says Cody Mitchell, Sunbelt Ag Expo Farm Manager.

“Our team works all year to have the best-looking farm around. We want the Expo farm to showcase what a farm should look like,” he says. “We look forward to welcoming farmers to look at the crops in July and invite everyone to come back in October for the Expo.”

There are a few tips visitors should keep in mind to enjoy a successful tour.

Bring a friend to experience the event with you - come during the day or late afternoon at your convenience.

Be sure to have a smartphone or tablet with you to view the research videos during the tour. Videos will be accessible using the Official Sunbelt Ag web site or YouTube channel. Connect your device to your vehicle Bluetooth before you arrive so that it is ready to go.

Don’t forget to follow the signs to the beginning of the tour from Gate 2 and continue to follow the directional signs throughout the tour.

Ensure you pick-up a copy of the plot map as well as information about the research.

Prepare to explore and learn at your own pace on the research farm, all while enjoying your comfortable vehicle!

UGA researchers, Extension Specialists, and ag chemical representatives conduct numerous trials at the Sunbelt farm for all major southern agronomic crops. To view more specific Field Research Days details, visit www.sunbeltexpo.com.

Source: Sunbelt Ag Expo