USDA exports – Mexico buys corn

January 19, 2023

Private exporters announced to USDA the sale of 7.7 million bushels of corn for delivery to Mexico during the 2022/23 marketing year, which began September 1.

January 17, 2023

Private exporters announced to USDA another two large grain sales on Tuesday. The first was for 5.9 million bushels for delivery to Colombia during the 2022/23 marketing year, which began September 1. The second was for 4.4 million bushels of soybeans to unknown destinations, which is also for delivery during the current marketing year.

January 10, 2023

Private exporters announced to USDA the sale of 6.4 million bushels of soybeans for delivery to Mexico during the 2022/23 marketing year, which began September 1.

January 6, 2023

Private exporters announced two large grain sales to USDA on Friday. The first was for 4.9 million bushels of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2022/23 marketing year, which began September 1. The second was for 4.4 million bushels of corn to Mexico. Of that total, 80% is for delivery during the current marketing year, with the remaining 20% for delivery in 2023/24.

January 4, 2023

Private exporters announced to USDA the sale of 4.6 million bushels of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2022/23 marketing year, which began September 1.

December 30, 2022

Private exporters announced to USDA the sale of 6.8 million bushels of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2022/23 marketing year, which began September 1.

December 27, 2022

Private exporters announced to USDA the sale of 7.0 million bushels of corn to Japan. Of the total, only 4% is for delivery during the current marketing year, which began September 1. The remaining 96% is for delivery in 2023/24.

December 23, 2022

Private exporters announced two large grain sales to USDA today. The first was for 5.9 million bushels of corn to Mexico, and the second was for 4.6 million bushels to unknown destinations. Both sales are for delivery during the 2022/23 marketing year, which began September 1.

December 19, 2022

Private exporters announced two more large grain sales to USDA on Monday. The first was for 5.6 million bushels of corn to Mexico, and the second was for 4.9 million bushels of soybeans to unknown destinations. Both sales are for delivery during the 2022/23 marketing year, which began September 1.

December 15, 2022

Private exporters reported to USDA the sale of 4.0 million bushels of corn for delivery to Mexico during the 2022/23 marketing year, which began September 1.

December 13, 2022

Private exporters announced to USDA the sale of 5.1 million bushels of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2023/24 marketing year, which begins September 1, 2023.

December 8, 2022

Private exporters announced two more large soybean sales to USDA on Thursday. The first was for 26.4 million bushels to unknown destinations, and the second was for 4.3 million bushels to China. Both sales are for delivery during the 2022/23 marketing year, which began September 1.

December 6, 2022

Private exporters announced two more large soybean sales to USDA on Tuesday. The first is for 9.7 million bushels to China, and the second is for 8.8 million bushels to unknown destinations. Both sales are for delivery during the 2022/23 marketing year, which began September 1.

December 5, 2022

Private exporters announced to USDA the sale of 4.8 million bushels of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2022/23 marketing year, which began September 1.

December 1, 2022

Private exporters announced to USDA the sale of 4.5 million bushels of corn for delivery to Mexico during the 2022/23 marketing year, which began September 1.

November 30, 2022

Private exporters reported to USDA the sale of 5.0 million bushels of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2022/23 marketing year, which began September 1.

November 28, 2022

Private exporters announced to USDA the sale of 4.0 million bushels of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2022/23 marketing year, which began September 1.

November 16, 2022

Private exporters announced two more large grain sales to USDA on Wednesday. The first was for 73.5 million bushels of corn to Mexico. Of that total, roughly two-thirds is for delivery during the current marketing year, which began September 1. The remainder is for delivery in 2023/24. Exporters also announced the sale of 5.5 million bushels of hard red spring wheat for delivery to Iraq during the current marketing year.

November 15, 2022

Private exporters announced two large grain sales bound to Mexico on Tuesday. The first was for 9.1 million bushels of corn, and the second was for 9.6 million bushels of soybeans. The grain from both sales is for delivery during the 2022/23 marketing year, which began September 1.

November 10, 2022

Private exporters announced to USDA the sale of 8.3 million bushels of corn for delivery to Mexico during the 2022/23 marketing year, which began September 1.

October 28, 2022

Private exporters announced two large soybean sales to USDA on Friday. The first was for 4.6 million bushels to China, and the second was for 7.3 million bushels to Spain. Both sales are for delivery during the 2022/23 marketing year, which began September 1.

October 20, 2022

Private exporters announced two large soybean sales to USDA on Thursday. The first was for 7.4 million bushels to China, and the second was for 4.9 million bushels to unknown destinations. Both sales are for delivery during the 2022/23 marketing year, which began September 1.

October 13, 2022

Private exporters announced two more large soybean sales this morning. The first was for 9.7 million bushels to China, and the second was for 8.9 million bushels to unknown destinations. Both sales were for delivery during the 2022/23 marketing year, which began September 1.

October 12, 2022

Private exporters announce the sale of 19.3 million bushels of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2022/23 marketing year, which began September 1.

October 3, 2022

Private exporters announced to USDA the sale of 4.0 million bushels of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2022/23 marketing year, which began September 1.

September 22, 2022

Private exporters announced two large corn sales to USDA today. The first is for 4.1 million bushels to Mexico, and the second is for 4.0 million bushels to unknown destinations. Both sales are for delivery during the 2022/23 marketing year, which began September 1.

September 19, 2022

Private exporters announced to USDA the sale of 5.0 million bushels of soybeans to China during the 2022/23 marketing year, which began September 1.

September 9, 2022

Private exporters announced to USDA the sale of 3.8 million bushels of soybeans for delivery to Taiwan during the 2022/23 marketing year, which began September 1.

September 7, 2022

Private exporters announced to USDA the sale of 10.1 million bushels of corn to Mexico. Of the total, 88% is for delivery during the 2022/23 marketing year, which began September 1. The remainder is for delivery in 2023/24.

September 1, 2022

Private exporters announced to USDA the sale of 14.6 million bushels of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2022/23 marketing year.