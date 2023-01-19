Bulls give back ground in overnight trade

Jacqueline Holland and Ben Potter are on assignment at the Farm Futures Business Summit. In the meantime, enjoy the guest commentary from the risk management team at Advance Trading Inc.

Corn

Year-to-date

Corn Hi: 6.88 ¾ Lo: 6.48 ¼

March corn futures gave back 4 cents yesterday, ending a 5-day streak of higher closes. Overnight markets as of this writing have March corn futures down 1-2 cents, dancing just above the 200-day moving average.

New crop corn is trying to hold the 6.00 level, which eerily reminds me of the days when $4 corn starred us in the face for months only to fall apart in late spring and leave producers hoping for another shot at those prices by the time the combines pulled into the field.

EIA report will be released at 10 am Central Standard Time, and the trade will be watching ethanol grind and ending stocks adjustments.

Soybeans

Year-to-date

Soybeans Hi: 15.48 ½ Lo: 14.62

March bean futures gave back 15 yesterday and are currently trading 1-2 lower overnight. Improved moisture in Argentina and lower Crude oil has slowed down the bulls, reversing course and retracing after reaching 7-month highs. The 200-day moving average is way down there at 14.52, 72 cents below yesterday’s close.

Slow start to Brazil harvest gives the U.S. an extended window of export opportunity for another week or so, then South America likely takes the lead as they get their record bean crop out of the field. There is some chatter that the Brazil farmer will be aggressive selling the crop as we get deeper into harvest when their limited bin space fills; que the trucker strikes.

JCI reported a 50k increase in weekly Chinese crush to 2.1 MMT, the eighth straight week crush has exceeded 2 million and a historical first. With a new outbreak in Covid and hog margins becoming negative, post-holiday crush rates will be closely watched.

Wheat

Year-to-date

Chicago Hi: 7.60 ¼ Lo: 7.20 ½

KC Hi: 8.66 ¼ Lo: 8.03 ¼

Mnpls Hi: 9.22 ¾ Lo: 8.90

KC Wheat futures gave back 14 cents yesterday, ending a 4-day streak of higher closes. Currently March KC Wheat futures are 2-3 cents lower as we near the close of the overnight session. In spite of a double digit down day yesterday, March Kansas City Wheat futures are still 35 cents higher in 5 trading sessions. Funds have not been very excited to lift their net short wheat position, which can be very typical this time of year. Ignoring poor conditions in the breadbasket as the world feels flush with supplies. European and Black Sea markets continue to drive our futures prices at home, yet the potential for a massive, short-covering rally exists if, a big if, geopolitical tensions heat up again.

Forecasts look hopeful for much-needed precipitation in Southeast Colorado, western Kansas and Oklahoma over the next week.

Outside markets

Dow is down 270 points, S&P down 35 and Nasdaq down 110. Crude breaks back below $80 barrel, down 60 cents. Natural gas is up a penny after a brutal month and half performance dropping nearly 50%.

CBOT Settlements Quotes as of 7:09 a.m.

Contact Advance Trading at (800) 664-2321 or go to www.advance-trading.com.

Information provided may include opinions of the author and is subject to the following disclosures:

The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. All information, publications, and material used and distributed by Advance Trading Inc. shall be construed as a solicitation. ATI does not maintain an independent research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71. Information obtained from third-party sources is believed to be reliable, but its accuracy is not guaranteed by Advance Trading Inc.

Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

The opinions of the author are not necessarily those of Farm Futures or Farm Progress.