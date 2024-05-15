Kansas Farmer Logo

Waiver clears way for summer E15

Kansas Digest: Summer E15 waiver; KSU Livestock Judging national champs; Barn restoration grants

May 15, 2024

2 Min Read
Crowd of winning meat judging team winners from K-State
NATIONAL CHAMPIONS: The Kansas State University Meat Animal Evaluation Team won its fourth straight national title at the National Meat Animal Evaluation Contest in Laramie, Wyo., in April. Members of the National Champion Meat Animal Evaluation Team from Kansas State University include back row: Benjamin Archer (left), Ty Knodle, Chanse Mullinix, Ethan Hyers, Sam Stickley, Cole Murphy and Kyla Mennen. In middle row are: Blake Bruns (left) Logan Topp, Logan Buhrman, Hayden Deno, Ava Perrier, Jacob Klaudt, Zane Redifer, Riley Coates and Emerson Tarr. In front row are: coaches Payton Dahmer (left) and Chris Mullinix; Sadie Marchiano, Katelyn Wallace, Kylie Schakel, Olivia Gerloff, Quinna Molden, Bailey Lavender, Chevy Vaske, Hailey Gillespie, Sydney Stolee, Lauren Thompson and coach Travis O’Quinn.Courtesy of K-State Research and Extension News Service

Kansas Corn Growers Association leaders applaud the Biden administration’s emergency waiver for summer sales of E15, fuel that is 15% ethanol. “This waiver is needed and appreciated,” says KCGA President J.D. Hanna, Silver Lake, in a release. “It is good for consumers, the environment and farmers like me. Kansas Corn has been active in helping retailers get funding to add infrastructure to offer E15 fuel as a choice, and it’s been exciting to see the rapid expansion of the fuel.”

Currently, E15 is available at more than 130 stations across Kansas, including many major fuel retailers, and it’s typically priced as much as 15 cents a gallon less than regular unleaded, according to KCGA.

The waiver is not a permanent solution, and KCGA is continuing to work to pass the Consumer and Retailer Choice Act that would allow year-round E15 fuel sales nationwide. Its members are also encouraging Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly to join the eight Midwest states that have received exemptions from the summertime E15 restrictions, according to KCGA.

National champions

Kansas State University pushed its winning streak to four in a row with its win at the national Meat Animal Evaluation contest in Laramie, Wyo.

Kyla Mennen of Logansport, Ind., led a 1-5 sweep by K-State in the overall standings, followed by Cole Murphy, Houstonia, Mo.; Sadie Marchiano, Fort Scott, Kan.; Bailey Lavender, Branford, Fla.; and Sam Stickley, St. Paris, Ohio.

As a team, K-State was the top scoring team in five divisions: beef, breeding, market, meats and swine. The team was second in the sheep division, and third in communications.

K-State’s margin of victory was more than 300 points over Oklahoma State University. It’s the fourth straight win at the national contest for the team, and seventh in the last eight events held; K-State had a three-year winning streak from 2016 to 2018.

More information about the team is available online. Complete team and individual results also are available online.

Barn restoration grants for agritourism

Kansas Tourism announced the Barn Adaptation and Restoration Needs (BARN) Grant Program, the first grant program of its kind for the agency. The grant will support and expand agritourism ventures by helping businesses convert underutilized or vacant historic barns into new venues.

Barns are a significant aspect of Kansas’ architectural history, according to Kansas Tourism. The BARN grants are specifically designed to rescue iconic barns from demolition or collapse and rehabilitate them into spaces for new or expanding agritourism businesses.

A total of $100,000 will be provided this year, with a maximum of $25,000 available per project. Applications are open until July 31 and awards will be made in September. BARN guidelines and applications are available here.

