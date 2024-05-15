Ag literacy a priority

With farm and ranch families making up less than 2% of the U.S. population, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, ag literacy and education is more important than ever. The Morton County Farm Bureau has a vested interest, hosting its annual Ag Day to teach youth and adults about agriculture.

“It’s gauged toward kindergarten through third graders, but all are welcome,” says Sam Vangsness, a Morton County Farm Bureau member who volunteered for the event. “We see all kinds of age groups come through, which is really cool, with school buses coming from all over Morton and Burleigh County.”

FEEL THE FLEECE: Morton County FFA students were on hand to help children interact with small animals inside the tent and answer any questions about their care or management.

With thousands of youths passing through the big white tent, Vangsness says Ag Day preparations start early.

“Our board starts in the beginning of the year, reaching out to commodity groups, and we have FFA kids who come throughout the day,” she explains. “There’s a lot of people that make this happen. We wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”

Commodity groups including Midwest Dairy, the North Dakota Beef Commission, the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and more all brought interactive and engaging exhibits filled with games and activities for the youth attending.

“You can just see the excitement on the kids’ faces when they get to see the horses and the cows,” Vangsness says. “Maybe they haven’t even seen one in person before today. That’s something that a lot of people may take for granted and reminds us of the opportunity we have to teach.”

HANDS ON: One of the biggest goals of the event is to allow attendees to experience new parts of the agriculture industry. Whether that is petting baby chicks or learning how beef can play a role in a healthy diet, youth learned something from many aspects of the industry during the day.

Even in an agriculture-focused community like Morton County, Vangsness says that the younger generation needs opportunities to learn about agriculture since many are removed from the farm.

“Grandma and grandpa aren’t on the farm anymore, or maybe their parents didn’t grow up on the farm,” she says. “We have an opportunity to teach that younger generation.”

Vangsness says that the biggest goal of the event and other county literacy work is to teach audiences about where their food comes from.

GREEN AND YELLOW: An assortment of antique and modern equipment was found at the event, where kids were able to climb behind the wheel or into the cab.

“We want them to know where your milk and meat comes from, and even that fruits and vegetables don’t just come from the grocery store,” she explains. “It’s an easy concept for the kids to understand — it’s not just off the truck. The food is there from these hardworking agriculturalists within our state and around our nation.”