Toll from the great flood

April 29, 2024
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets led an effort to survey hundreds of farmers about the scale of damage from last year’s flooding.
The survey collected 267 responses that showed more than $16 million in damage and 27,350 affected acres.
Here are some other results from the survey, which can be found on the state’s Loss and Damage Survey Dashboard:
The average farm size and cost in damage was 103 acres and $61,000.
60.78% of respondents anticipated a feed shortage for their animals.
70.3% stated they did not have crop or livestock insurance.
73.4% of respondents classified themselves as small farms, or certified small-farming operations.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Current Conditions for
Boone, IA
54°FSunny
Day 67º
Night 61º
Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.
7 ag stories you can’t miss – April 26, 2024April 26, 2024|3 Min Read
Waterhemp pressure to stay strong this yearApril 26, 2024|3 Min Read
The things we leave behindApril 26, 2024|4 Min Read
Shift focus to growing wormsApril 29, 2024|3 Min Read
This Week in Agribusiness, April 27, 2024April 27, 2024|46 Min View
FFA Tribute: Kanyon HuntingtonApril 27, 2024|2 Min View
Soaring imports for green diesel disrupt U.S. soy marketApril 27, 2024|3 Min Read