7 ag stories you can't miss

September 8, 2023
Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.
Soybean quality ratings see biggest drop of the decade
The latest crop progress report from USDA, out Tuesday afternoon and covering the week through Sept. 3, posted significant downward revisions to the 2023 corn and soybean crops. Soybeans faced a five-point drop last week, the biggest quality decline since 2012. Meanwhile, corn quality ratings were trimmed three points. – Farm Futures
Got tar spot? Follow these tips
The fungal pathogen that causes tar spot is Phyllachora maydis, which produces the raised black spots that don’t rub off. Mandy Bish, University of Missouri Extension state plant pathologist, provides tips for spotting and managing tar spot in your corn fields. Learn when fungicide works (and doesn’t), and find out what research is being conduction to track the spread. – Missouri Ruralist
Cattle prices march higher
Feeder cattle prices have increased sharply in 2023. In the last four weeks, prices for calves and stockers under 600 pounds have averaged about 45% higher year over year, with heavier feeder cattle prices up slightly 37-40% over last year. And the markets aren’t done climbing yet. Cattle prices are expected to average higher through 2024 and 2025 – at least. Here’s why. – Beef Producer
Deadline extended for discrimination assistance
The Inflation Reduction Act provides $2.2 billion for assistance to farmers who experienced discrimination in USDA’s farm lending process. USDA now extended the deadline for farmers seeking loan documents to support applications for Discrimination Financial Assistance Program payments to Friday, Sept. 29. Farm Service Agency records are not required but can be provided as evidence if applicable. – Delta Farm Press
2024 profits likely to tighten despite smaller cash rents
Farm Futures market analyst Jacqueline Holland provides a deep dive into the latest cash rent and crop budget numbers. Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers data suggests 2024 cash rents are likely to decline between $3-$7/acre or 1%-2% from last year’s rents. But even as interest remains high and cash flows tighten, record land prices in 2023 might make landowners hesitant to lower rent. – Farm Futures
Bayer renews Pairwise partnership to advance Preceon short corn
Biotech giant Bayer and Pairwise, a startup focused on gene-edited produce, will collaborate on a multi-million dollar effort to advance short-statured corn. The five-year agreement aims to enhance gene-edited corn that is up to 40% shorter in height than traditional varieties for future use in Bayer’s Preceon short corn products. – Agriculture Dive
Get ready for Husker Harvest Days!
Known as the world's largest totally irrigated working farm show, Husker Harvest Days provides a world-class space for farmers and ranchers to gain insights for their operations. Husker Harvest Days is slated for September 12-14 in Grand Island, Neb., and will feature exhibits, field demonstrations, cattle handling and more. Plan your visit:
Make the most out of farm shows: How to make your trip to Husker Harvest Days more productive.
Husker Harvest Days A to Z Show Guide: A look at the sights you won’t want to miss at this year’s show.
Maximize smartphone at the show: The 2023 Husker Harvest Days Show App makes planning your visit easier.
