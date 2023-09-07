Sponsored By
The 2023 Husker Harvest Days Show App makes finding exhibitors and planning your visit easier.

Mindy Ward

September 7, 2023

map your show website on phone
MAXIMIZE SHOW TIME: The Husker Harvest Days 2023 app allows you to easily find specific exhibitors or track down all the exhibitors that make a specific product. The screenshots show different aspects of the app including the site map and My Show Planner.LumiNola/Getty Images

Putting your smartphone to work to help maximize your visit to Husker Harvest Days can be a valuable time-saver.

Husker Harvest Days has long had an app to help you facilitate your visit to the show. The 2023 version is ready for you to download.

Or if you have automatic settings enabled on your device and had the earlier version installed, you may already have the updated 2023 version.

A key to the app is the My Show Planner. You can register for My Show Planner on your phone — it’s free — to help you identify and store key exhibitors you don’t want to miss.

And if you use the same login credentials, you can plan your show in one place and have access to your account on any device.

Power of planning

The My Show Planner tool allows you to search exhibitors by category as well as brand. Sure, you know the major brand for a specific product, but are there others? It’s easy to find in the app or on the site. But once you’ve logged those specific exhibitors in your planner account, the app is ready to travel to Grand Island.

And if you’re concerned about using the app on-site due to limited cellular bandwidth, no worries. The phone stores key information locally. That means if you’re in heavy cell traffic at the show — and it happens — the app will continue to work.

And be sure to turn on notifications for the app. During each show day, messages will come from the app pointing out special opportunities for you around the show. The show team has worked to make the app a potent tool for maximizing your time in Grand Island.

Having the latest version of the app on your phone can help you maximize your visit. Just visit your favorite app store — Google or Apple — and search Husker Harvest Days 2023. You’ll be glad you did.

Mindy Ward

Mindy Ward

Editor, Missouri Ruralist

Mindy resides on a small farm just outside of Holstein, Mo, about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis.

