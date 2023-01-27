7 ag stories you can't miss

Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

U.S. officials reject latest Mexican GMO corn proposal

Following a Monday meeting with Mexican officials, McKalip and Taylor issued a joint statement saying changes proposed by Mexico are not sufficient to resolve the ongoing dispute over genetically modified corn. McKalip and Taylor warned that if the issue is not resolved, the U.S. will consider other options, including filing a formal complaint under the USMCA. – Farm Progress

Prepare for over-the-counter antibiotic changes

After June 11, most over-the-counter antibiotics will only be available if prescribed by a veterinarian. Ensuring your veterinary-client-patient relationship is up to date is the most important thing to ensure a seamless transition. Other products including vaccines, dewormers, nutritional supplements, feed additives and probiotics are not affected. – American Agriculturist

Developing a less-allergenic peanut

A Clemson University researcher is leading a study to learn ways to make peanuts less allergenic. How? The team aims to reduce the amount of common allergy-causing proteins and increase the amount of healthy oil in peanut seeds. The research uses both conventional breeding techniques and CRISPR gene-editing technology to develop new lines to benefit people who are sensitive to peanuts. – Southeast Farm Press

Ready for a wet spring?

The transition back to ENSO (El Niño-Southern Oscillation) neutral conditions from the current La Nina event is likely to occur later this winter or in early spring, according to meteorologist Greg Soulje. ENSO conditions mean the U.S. Corn Belt could face wetter-than-normal springtime conditions. Soulje shares pros and cons for farmers to consider. – Farm Futures

Tiling ranks high in ROI

Many farmers are investing in tile to improve their land recently, capitalizing on high commodity prices to help produce a healthy return on investment. But what about rented ground? Farm manager Steve Myers shares answers to common questions tenants may have about tiling rented cropland. SPOILER ALERT: It can be profitable! – Indiana Prairie Farmer

FARM Act: Protecting American interests

Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama and Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas introduced a bipartisan bill they say would protect America’s agriculture industry from improper investment. The bill would make the Secretary of Agriculture a member on the Committee of Foreign Investments, the governmental body responsible for vetting foreign investments and acquisitions of American companies. – Farm Progress

ADM reports record profits

Robust soy crushing margins and strong global crop demand led ADM to a record fourth-quarter profit, according to the recent earnings release. The company expects strong results through 2023.ADM reported a 46% operating profit jump in its Ag Services and Oilseeds unit last quarter, offsetting lower ethanol and nutrition earnings. – Reuters