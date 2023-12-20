To find a ray of hope amid historic challenges facing her industry, the Almond Board of California’s new chief executive officer looks to history itself.

Clarice Turner, who fully took the reins from departing 20-year CEO Richard Waycott this month, says grit and determination have been hallmarks of the industry since the first commercial almonds were planted in California in the mid-1800s.

For instance, the nut price reached an all-time low of 3 cents per pound in 1933 before starting to bounce back, largely through innovations in packaging and growing practices and aided by the establishment of a federal marketing order for almonds, she noted.

Now price pressures brought on by large carryover supplies have combined with inflation, insect damage, unfavorable weather and lingering supply chain snags to further squeeze growers’ profitability.

“We have some difficult times to endure,” Turner recently told growers, “but I’m certain that strong leadership, focus and the industry DNA of grit and determination will get us to where we need to be in the future.”

Turner was formally introduced as new CEO at the 51st annual Almond Conference in Sacramento, where she and other leaders gave a State of the Industry presentation on Dec. 5. During the presentation, Turner discussed what she called a great strength of the almond industry – the supportive nature of everyone in it.

“I’m so impressed with how you all work together, help each other and care so deeply,” said Turner, who visited more informally with growers during an eight-city tour this fall. “As the industry struggles to deal with challenges, many we don’t control, it’s critical to pull together and focus on what we can control or influence to find our way forward.”

Fierce headwinds

Her remarks come as tree nut prices in 2022 fell to their lowest levels in decades, with almonds dropping from a peak of about $4 a pound in 2014 to a little more than $1 per pound, according to USDA statistics.

With 31% of last season’s almond crop (792 million pounds) unsold at the start of the new marketing year on Aug. 1, headwinds buffeting the industry are still fierce. As a percentage of the annual crop, this was the largest carry-out ever; the 2022 carry-out totaled nearly 837 million pounds, or about 29.2% of the crop.

The decline in profitability is starting to impact acreage. Recently Land IQ reported the first back-to-back decline in acreage in nearly 30 years, as about 74,000 acres were taken out of service in 2023. An increase in orchard removals and a decrease in new plantings were cited for the numbers, along with projections that both would continue next season.

“Certain acreage will come out in California,” although how much or where is still being determined, Waycott told growers. He said California is still the best place in the world to grow almonds. “I think we’ll start to see where the equilibrium is” in terms of how much of the crop can be grown profitably, he said.

The State of the Industry presentation highlighted the first day of the Dec. 5-7 Almond Conference. Having started in 1973 as a half-day seminar, the conference at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in downtown Sacramento drew 3,819 attendees in 2023, a four-year high.

New leadership

With the theme, “Connecting the Dots,” the conference featured a trade show with 230 exhibitors, targeted workshops and luncheon speakers, and awards presentations during a gala dinner. Waycott was recognized for his 20 years of service to the industry with a lifetime achievement award.

The Almond Board in July hired Turner, former president of iconic Napa Valley winery Joseph Phelps Vineyards, to serve as its next president and CEO after Waycott announced a year ago that he would be stepping down at the end of 2023.

Turner is a ninth-generation Californian whose history of serving on corporate and non-profit boards includes the Culinary Institute of America, Delicato Family Wines, the National Restaurant Association, Washington State University School of Business and San Francisco State University Lam School of Business.

Before leading Joseph Phelps Vineyards, Turner held executive positions at Boudin Bakery, Starbucks Coffee Co., YUM! Brands, Papa Murphy’s International and PepsiCo, according to the Almond Board. Turner began working with Waycott and the board in September.

“We’re embarking on a different phase in the industry,” Waycott told growers. “I’m very confident she (Turner) will do a great job for you, as I’m confident in the future of this industry.”