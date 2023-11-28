When you think of the value of soybeans, you likely think of planted acres, crop production, and price trends. But have you ever considered soybeans as a valuable investment in your overall nutritional health?

Just a few years back, that is exactly what Karen Ballard set out to do. Being a former Extension researcher and now a row crop farmer in northeast Arkansas, she decided to experiment with vegetable soybeans to incorporate plant-based protein into her diet.

To her surprise, Ballard saw dramatic health improvements and became an instant believer in the power of whole soybeans. She said, “Soybeans have a nutritional profile that is unmatched. We have the power to change the course of people’s lives, just by what we eat.”

Since her discovery, Ballard has made it her mission to increase awareness and access to high-quality, whole soy foods for others in the Delta and across the country through her operation at B&B Legacy Farms. Moreover, her commitment to soybean promotion recently led to an amazing opportunity and a milestone in the plant-based protein arena.

Through a project in partnership with the University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College - Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institute (CAHMI), Ballard led the charge as a group of culinary students competed in the nation’s first ever whole soybean culinary challenge – the 2023 Soy Chef Competition.

The power of soy

Ballard’s interest in plant-based protein was spurred a few years back when she was diagnosed with alpha-gal syndrome (AGS), a rare but life-threatening red meat allergy. While she had spent a lifetime in agriculture, it wasn’t until this diagnosis that Ballard considered whole soy foods as part of her diet.

She began cooking vegetable soybeans in a variety of ways. She served them as entrées, added them to soups, tossed them on salads, and even roasted them for a light, crispy snack. Soon, she saw a big impact from this simple dietary change, evident with good reports at wellness visits and routine doctor appointments.

Ballard reported improved cardiovascular health, better bone density scans, and effortless weight loss. Around a year ago, Ballard took part in a webinar where she proclaimed her positive experience with whole soy foods. That is when she became acquainted with a gastroenterologist who took interest in Ballard’s holistic health approach.

Together they collaborated and applied for a grant to bring their vision to life. Grant funding was approved by the Mid-South Soybean Board, resulting in an extensive project at the CAHMI to promote the nutritional benefits of vegetable soybeans.

From seed to plate

The project took off last spring, when culinary students and instructors planted three varieties of vegetable soybeans in the CAHMI chef’s garden. Ballard recalled it being an act out of blind faith, because those soybeans were planted well before the grant was finalized or funding was available.

Throughout the growing season, students tended the garden and spent time learning about the nutritional benefits of soy-based foods. At the time, Mandie Blake served as lead culinary instructor and worked closely with Ballard to carry out the project.

Blake said, “I have been a dietician for 27 years, and I have always taught people to eat more fruits and vegetables. Well, there is not much protein in fruits and vegetables. That is, until you get to soy.

“Soy is a vegetable that has all 9 essential amino acids, making it a complete protein we can put on the plate in lots of different ways. Appetizers, entrees, desserts, dressings. There are all kinds of things we can do with soy.”

Students spent time developing an array of soybean inspired dishes. Then, on Nov. 3, eight of those students put their skills to the test as competitors in the Soy Chef Competition, comprised of three categories: appetizers, entrées, and desserts.

Student chef competitors were:

Elizabeth Gomargo: appetizer, amuse soybean tartlet

Georgia Daniel: appetizer, soybean stuffed mushrooms; entrée, black bean soybean sliders

Cassidy Perry: appetizer, spiced black bean tostadas; dessert, twisted bananas foster

Dylan Cruz: entrée, “better than Chic-fil-A” tofu sandwich with vegan mac and cheese

Cooper Blough: entrée, tofu fish and chips

Creighton Ward: dessert, soy milk cream puff trio

Janaiya Richardson: dessert, soy milk pudding

Louis Cummings: dessert, soy panna cotta

Culinary excellence awarded

On the day of the competition, students buzzed around the test kitchen at the CAHMI, preparing and plating their culinary creations. A crowd of attendees gathered around the large windows of the kitchen to watch the magic unfold.

One by one, students emerged from the kitchen doors to dazzle the crowd with their masterpieces. Instructors beamed as they surveyed the results, praising and applauding students for all their hard work. Then, each dish was put to the test by a panel of five judges from a diverse range of backgrounds.

Competition judges were: Alicia Watson, chef and owner of Vito and Vera in Little Rock; Joyce Beger Doyle, operations manager at Eagle Seed Company and research director of the Mid-South Soybean Board; Heather Barber, chef and owner of Arkansas restaurants ROBER, Baja Grill, and Revival Restaurant and Beer Garden; Clint Walker, child nutrition director at Jacksonville North Pulaski School District; and, Greg Alexander, produce safety program manager at the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.

Attendees enjoyed a catered selection of soy inspired dishes while they mingled and awaited the award ceremony that concluded the event. CAHMI chefs Catherine McCormack and Regina Cornish joined Ballard and Blake to recognize the winners.

Champions of each category were awarded a gift bag, silver medal, and $500 cash prize. Silver medalists were Perry, appetizer; Cruz, entrée; and Ward, dessert.

The overall gold medal prize went to Cruz for his mock chicken sandwich that completely wowed the judges. Cruz walked away with an additional $500 grand prize, taking top honors as the 2023 Soy Chef.

Ballard delivered a heartfelt thank you to the competitors for their participation. She said, “I want to celebrate the creativity that was demonstrated today and the hope that this provides for a lot of people.

“This was more than an event. This was an educational journey. It is uncharted territory, and you are the future on so many levels,” Ballard praised.

Blake addressed the students and encouraged them to build their future menus around plant-based proteins and keep soy on the plate.

“Going forward, each one of you has the opportunity to teach people about soy when you put it on your menu. Which goes back to a quote by chef Amanda Archibald, ‘You have to put good food in people’s mouths to open their ears.’”