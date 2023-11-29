November marked the celebration and promotion of Arkansas soybeans as the state’s largest row crop and one of its most valuable agricultural commodities.

In Arkansas, the soybean acreage alone trumps that of all other row crops combined, including rice, corn, cotton, peanuts, and wheat. Currently, the Natural State ranks 10th in the nation for soybean production, and farmers are estimated to set a record average yield in 2023 at 53 bushels per acre.

That would put this year’s 2.95 million harvested acres at a total production of approximately 156.3 million bushels – less than a 5% decrease from the 2022 production of 163.8 million bushels and valued at $2.36 billion.

Arkansas’ level of soybean production and export volume makes the commodity a key player in the state’s economy. To celebrate the impact, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order proclaiming November 2023 as “Arkansas Soybean Month.”

She personally presented the signed proclamation to agricultural leaders and representatives of the soybean industry on Nov. 14 at the Arkansas State Capitol. In her proclamation, Gov. Sanders encouraged the citizens of Arkansas to “experience soybean agriculture through conversation, a meal, or time with a soybean producer.”

This made the timing of the 2023 Soy Chef Competition even more significant, as Arkansas hosted the nation’s first ever whole soy culinary challenge earlier in the month. These efforts were supported by a partnership that included B&B Legacy Farms, the Mid-South Soybean Board, and the University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College – Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institute.

The entire event was documented and shared nationwide as part of the "Soy Chef Virtual Field Trip” webinar on Nov. 17. The webinar press release states the overarching goal of the culinary competition was “to improve the health across the U.S. by expanding access to and acceptance of whole soy foods in America,” and this national promotion was made possible through Arkansas-grown soybeans.