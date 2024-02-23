Soil, plant research advancements to headline meeting

Advancements in soil and plant research will headline the Great Plains Soil Fertility Conference (GPSFC), March 4-5, 2024, in Lubbock, Texas.

“This conference is an excellent opportunity to hear the latest and greatest soil and plant research being conducted across the U.S. Great Plains,” said conference Chair Katie Lewis, associate professor, Soil Fertility and Chemistry, Texas A&M AgriLife Research.

Great Plains Soil Fertility Conference Chair Katie Lewis, associate professor, Soil Fertility and Chemistry, Texas A&M AgriLife Research (Photo by Shelley E. Huguley)

The conference will provide “research, extension, industry, agricultural professionals, and educators to explore, learn, and expand their horizons on current and emerging nutrient-related issues and communicate science-based practices that are environmentally sound, sustainable, and profitable,” according to the GPSFC website.

Keynote speaker David Franzen will present “Advancements in Nitrogen and Potassium Fertilizer Recommendations in North Dakota Over the Past 30 Years,” followed by discussions focusing on the following: conservation practices and nutrient management; nitrogen management; nutrient management and analysis; and the environment and soil.

To learn more about the individual presentations, visit the GPSFC website. A student poster competition will also be held and the presentation of the organization’s Leadership Award.

“The GPSFC is a chance to network with soil scientists and agronomists from across the U.S. Great Plains while also acquiring CEU credits,” Lewis said. Nine Certified Crop Adviser CEU credits are available: six nutrient management and three soil and water management. Three general (Nutrient Management) CEUs for TDA pest applicators are also available.

For conference registration or to learn more, follow this GPSFC link. The two-day conference will be held at the Makenzie-Merket Alumni Center on the Texas Tech Campus, 2521 17th Street.