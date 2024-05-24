Virginia Ag Expo planned for Aug. 1

The Virginia Ag Expo, the largest farm field day held in the commonwealth of Virginia, is set for Thursday, Aug. 1 at Level Green Farm in Champlain, Va.

Level Green Farm is located at 3710 Daingerfield Landing in Champlain, VA.

The Virginia Ag Expo is sponsored by the Virginia Grain Producers Association and the Virginia Soybean Association in cooperation with the Virginia Cooperative Extension Service and support from Virginia’s corn and small grain checkoff boards. The expo is free and open to the public.

The annual event includes more than 100 exhibitors showcasing new farming technology, as well as field tours and presentations by Virginia Tech specialists. The expo is geared toward large acreage production farmers and weekend lifestyle farmers. It’s designed as a forum for agribusiness professionals, researchers, and farmers to share knowledge and experiences with each other.

“Continuing a long tradition of in-field Extension education at the event, the 2024 VA AG EXPO will once again feature an Advanced Agronomy Educational Area hosted by Virginia Cooperative Extension and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. Located right next to vendor exhibits and parking, the educational area will be easily accessible and will feature several stations staffed by more than a dozen technical specialists,” Expo Manager Jeff Whittaker said.

Whittaker said the expo is always held on a working farm and moves from one location to another to showcase the diversity of the different areas of the state. It always takes place on the first Thursday in August.

“There will be a kid’s area for our future farmers and many opportunities to learn what Virginia agriculture has to offer. The expo is free and open to the public. Gates will open at 7:30 a.m.,” Whittaker said.

Parking is free and vendors will be on site serving breakfast and lunch during the expo. To learn more, www.vaagexpo.com.