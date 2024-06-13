Farm Progress

Corteva introduces next-generation corn weed control

Resicore Rev offers several advantages over Resicore, an industry stalwart.

Tom J. Bechman, Midwest Crops Editor

June 13, 2024

2 Min Read
A sprayer in a cornfield
FLEXIBLE PRODUCT: Corteva’s new Resicore Rev formulation of the active ingredients in Resicore can be sprayed preemergence, on corn this size, or on corn up to 24 inches tall. Tom J. Bechman

Corteva Agriscience launched Resicore many years ago under a tent on a rainy day at a test plot location near Sheridan, Ind. Times have changed. Recently, Corteva launched Resicore Rev, touted to be the next step forward in the evolution of corn weed control, through a virtual press event for ag media.

The products have changed, too. Eric Scherder, U.S. crop protection launch leader for Corteva, made it clear that Resicore Rev is not your dad’s weed control product. His explanation challenges the idea that a herbicide must have novel active ingredients to represent something new in the market.

Scherder’s contention is that the technological changes included in the Resicore Rev formulation will make it seem like a new product to ag retailers and farmers. Even so, it still provides reliable control of over 75 key weeds, including waterhemp and Palmer amaranth, which growers have come to expect from Resicore.

Resicore Rev is already registered by U.S. EPA, and is in limited launch this season, available only in limited quantities. Look for a full launch in 2025. Corteva spokespersons note that Resicore will still be available for at least the next couple of seasons, during the rollout of Resicore Rev.

Resicore Rev: Look ‘beneath the hood’

Corteva marketing gurus compare Resicore Rev to a souped-up, turbo-charged version of Resicore. If you look “beneath the hood,” here is what you will find: Resicore Rev contains the same three active ingredients as Resicore — acetochlor, a Group 15 herbicide, plus a safener; mesotrione, Group 27; and clopyralid, Group 4.

Here are where the differences begin. “Resicore Rev utilizes what the industry calls a ZC formulation,” Scherder explains. “In this product, acetochlor and the safener are encapsulated together. That means less risk of crop injury and also means longer residual weed control.

“One big improvement is supercharged tank-mix compatibility. It is compatible with many partners, including UAN and ammonium thiosulfate, known as ATS. With more need to apply sulfur for corn today, that is a big deal. It can also be applied with atrazine and glyphosate.”

Scherder adds that farmers will note easier and more complete mixing, especially compared to some other competitive products. Resicore Rev works with traited or conventional corn, and on both conventional tillage and no-till acres. “Flexibility is the key with this new formulation,” he says. “It provides strong weed control from the start to the finish.”

About the Author(s)

Tom J. Bechman

Tom J. Bechman

Midwest Crops Editor, Farm Progress

Tom J. Bechman became the Midwest Crops editor at Farm Progress in 2024 after serving as editor of Indiana Prairie Farmer for 23 years. He joined Farm Progress in 1981 as a field editor, first writing stories to help farmers adjust to a difficult harvest after a tough weather year. His goal today is the same — writing stories that help farmers adjust to a changing environment in a profitable manner.

Bechman knows about Indiana agriculture because he grew up on a small dairy farm and worked with young farmers as a vocational agriculture teacher and FFA advisor before joining Farm Progress. He works closely with Purdue University specialists, Indiana Farm Bureau and commodity groups to cover cutting-edge issues affecting farmers. He specializes in writing crop stories with a focus on obtaining the highest and most economical yields possible.

Tom and his wife, Carla, have four children: Allison, Ashley, Daniel and Kayla, plus eight grandchildren. They raise produce for the food pantry and house 4-H animals for the grandkids on their small acreage near Franklin, Ind.

