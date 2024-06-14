Farmers caught in dicamba crossfire

The first week of June 2020 started like any other for Scott Trimble, tilling weeds and watering produce on his farm near Heyworth, Ill. The 2020 crop looked promising, as tomatoes, watermelon, peppers and cantaloupe would soon be ripe for harvest. A good year for sure — or so Trimble thought.

It was a brutally hot Midwestern day, but Trimble didn’t mind. Sweat dripped from his brow. He’d spent decades building his McLean County produce and popcorn business.

“There’s just something magical about putting that little bitty seed in the ground and watching it produce,” Trimble says. “I would rather work 80 hours a week building my dream than 40 hours a week building somebody else’s.”

But that first week in June, his neighbor pulled a sprayer into the soybean field next door, and Trimble caught a smell he didn’t recognize. That smell surprised him, given that he’d spent the first 40 years of his career raising corn and soybeans and spraying pesticides both privately and commercially.

“I thought, ‘Boy, I sure hope that’s not dicamba,’” Trimble recalls.

He watched helplessly while his neighbor sprayed the soybean field as winds blew over 15 miles per hour, on a 90-degree day, past V4 soybean stage, upwind of Trimble’s rows of white plastic and mulch.

“I can count at least five to six label rules that he broke, possibly seven,” he says. “I’m not even sure he had the proper spray license.”

Within weeks, Trimble’s produce field was decimated. And the guilty party? All evidence pointed to dicamba and to his neighbor’s negligence.

Weed science warning

Kelly Robertson of Precision Crop Services in Benton, Ill., has been an agronomist for over 35 years, covering 23 counties in southern Illinois. Throughout his career, he’s never seen anything like the damage, controversy and confusion surrounding dicamba.

“It was bad,” he says. “It became neighbor against neighbor and farmer against the seed and chemical company. The volatilization and injury got to be such that people who didn’t want to plant dicamba soybeans planted them just to avoid the injury.”

Fast forward to 2024, and farmers have overwhelmingly switched to Enlist soybeans, including Robertson’s customers.

“Southern Illinois farmers are over it — you’d be hard-pressed to find a single acre of dicamba beans here,” Robertson says, reflecting on the regulatory confusion, drift damage and unresolved complaints of the previous years.

Robertson says 2021 was the last year dicamba use was widespread in his area, prior to some of the Illinois Department of Agriculture’s first emergency administration rules.

“Unless something drastically changes on the regulatory side, I’d say dicamba soybeans are probably dead here,” Robertson says. “Without a definite direction from EPA and IDOA, we just don’t know what to do.”

In February, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit vacated registrations for three dicamba formulations: BASF’s Engenia, Bayer’s XtendiMax with VaporGrip Technology and Syngenta’s Tavium Plus VaporGrip Technology.

Paul Rea, BASF senior vice president of agricultural solutions North America, disagrees with that ruling, and like Robertson, dislikes the ambiguity.

“We’re really concerned for growers,” he says. “That creates a lot of uncertainty. Farmers have come to rely on this technology in many parts of the country.”

In a statement to Prairie Farmer, Bayer’s spokesperson agrees, saying the company has asked U.S. EPA to swiftly prioritize a dicamba review “so growers have access to the technology as soon as possible.”

Bayer continues to defend its technology: “We stand fully behind the technology and believe growers should continue to have access to vital crop protection tools.”

Still, off-target dicamba damage continues to occur. Robertson says part of the blame falls on government agencies failing to properly regulate the product.

“How can the same agency that can bankrupt a farmer for trying to follow water regulations allow this to happen if they’re that concerned about the environment?” Robertson asks.

Even more so, Robertson says EPA and IDOA have lost their credibility with farmers due to the back-and-forth restrictions and approvals.

“When the next big thing that comes out and you tell us it’s safe, why should we believe you?” he asks.

Regulatory intent

Brad Beaver, IDOA bureau chief of environmental programs, says the department took actions to implement restrictions at the height of dicamba use in Illinois. He notes that for the 2023 growing season, dicamba complaints are at their lowest to date.

“Pesticide regulation is not intended to protect farmers or any one group of individuals,” Beaver says. “With regard to farmland, it is about providing a framework for the safe use of products designed to improve crop yields and efficiency, while limiting exposure to unintended areas.”

BASF’s Rea maintains the technology does work and that it can be applied safely. He also says BASF has worked to control off-target problems by engineering formulations, adding training and investing in application technology.

“We can control drift by applying at the right time of day and using the right technology,” Rea maintains. “By using them, we can have a good outcome.”

Robertson isn’t sold. He says distrust of EPA, IDOA and chemical companies is at an all-time high after university research was ignored showing dicamba’s volatility and problems with postemergence soybean application.

“It makes us trust them even less because they hurt the people we trust,” Robertson says. “They injured the reputation of our university researchers by trying to discredit any research that went against their narrative. And that’s just wrong.”

At the forefront of industry criticism was Aaron Hager, University of Illinois weed scientist, for his early and accurate warnings about dicamba’s volatility. Since dicamba’s approval, Hager has been vocal about the problems over-the-top soybean use would create for both cropland and nontarget species.

“I was hired to try to help farmers solve weed problems,” Hager says. “Nearly every company at one point or another has come at me for not saying what they want me to say. If their messaging is contrary to what I think is in the best interest of the farmer, you’re darn right I’ll stand up and say something about it.”

His university weed science colleagues have an annual call with EPA, where they give updates on dicamba damage in the countryside. No matter the number of complaints or red flags brought up by the weed science community, Hager says nothing was ever addressed by EPA.

“You simply cannot label off volatility,” Hager says. “It’s not based on labels. It’s based on a chemistry and the environmental conditions in which it’s applied.”

How’d we get here?

With the extensive regulatory system in place in the U.S. for pesticide approval, Hager wonders how dicamba was ever approved for soybean use.

“We haven’t really learned anything about dicamba that we haven’t known for 50 years,” he says. “Our federal agencies owe it to farmers and end users of pesticides that approvals and restrictions are based on science and not just assumptions.”

Karen Corrigan, McGillicuddy Corrigan Agronomics, says earlier soybean planting, earlier spraying and Illinois’ humid conditions created the perfect storm for dicamba drift.

“It’s really the practices that have changed, not the product, and that’s why we’ve seen so many more issues than we did in the past,” Corrigan says.

To understand how dicamba was approved for soybean use, Corrigan says it’s necessary to recognize herbicide research and resistance of the last 30 years — starting with glyphosate.

Glyphosate’s effectiveness and low cost meant it was widely adopted in the countryside. Its popularity meant funding decreased for new herbicide research as other companies struggled to compete, stopping new chemicals and modes of action from being introduced.

Today, overreliance on glyphosate has led to herbicide-resistance issues, with nothing to take its place. Combined with EPA’s stringent chemical approval process, herbicide development is at a stalemate.

“The faster pipeline is to get herbicide-resistant crops approved, like in the case of dicamba-resistant soybean varieties,” she says.

In the wake of two dicamba court rulings against EPA, and pesticide renewals under the Endangered Species Act, dicamba’s future remains unknown. Losing dicamba means having one less mode of action available in the countryside against weed resistance.

“The EPA has to do something, because they really cannot justify registrations that are in violation of ESA,” Hager says. “And the courts are ruling against the agency in doing that.”

Moving forward

Four years later, Scott Trimble is still recovering from the dicamba damage of 2020.

“I’m still struggling,” he says. “Imagine any other farmer paying all the inputs for the whole entire year and then getting a 5% return and trying to farm the next year. Having that much of a loss and still moving forward is tough.”

Trimble says the blame falls on his neighbor’s shoulders for mishandling the product.

“I’m not against the chemistry or technology,” he says. “I think it has its place if it’s applied properly. Spring burndown and fall burndown are excellent times to use dicamba and not have such a liability issue to worry about. In-season application is nearly impossible to spray all your acres, stay on label, and worry about liability.”

Trimble’s neighbor offered to pay for a biological product that claimed to lessen damage, but Trimble called it a Band-Aid for a gunshot wound.

“You’d think it’d hurt the relationship with my neighbor, but we didn’t really have one to begin with,” he says. “They live 45 minutes from here. This was a ‘let’s get it done and get out of here’ kind of thing.”

Trimble spent months on the phone with his neighbor’s insurance company, caught in the crossfire of volatility, application negligence and unanswered questions.

“It’s still in litigation,” Trimble says. “Insurance companies do not want to settle, even though it’s blatantly my neighbor’s fault. They offered me $7,000 on a six-figure loss.”

IDOA came to Trimble’s farm and confirmed the worst. It was off-target dicamba damage. They could fine the farmer and pull his license; nothing else could be done.

“Long story short, if your produce gets hit by dicamba, just plow it under,” Trimble says. “It ain’t worth trying to save.”

That’s tough crossfire for a farmer who just wants to plant a seed and watch it produce.