Nebraska Farmer Logo

Golf cart reservations open for Husker Harvest Days visitors

Here are the rules of the road for rentals or personal golf carts and scooters at the show.

Mindy Ward, Editor, Missouri Ruralist

June 13, 2024

2 Min Read
Attendees at HHD in golf cart
CRUISE AND CHAT: You will cover more ground at Husker Harvest Days with a golf cart, especially if the littles tucker out before you’re ready to leave. Reserve your rental now, or make plans to bring your own golf cart. Mindy Ward

Golf cart rentals are now available for Husker Harvest Days, and reservations fill up fast.

Visitors attending Husker Harvest Days, Sept. 10-12, can use golf carts to get around the event. They are a convenient way to explore the 640-acre showgrounds in Grand Island, Neb., especially if walking becomes tiresome.

Here are two options for golf carts:

Rent from the approved vendor. Husker Harvest Days has an approved vendor for golf cart rentals. To reserve a golf cart, call 308-384-4646 and select Option 1.

The rental rate is $195 per day for a four-passenger golf cart, or $125 per day for a two-passenger cart. The fee includes the permit required to enter the showgrounds.

Bring your own golf cart. If you have a personal golf cart, you can bring it to the event. However, you’ll need to purchase a permit for your personal golf cart.

Permits cost $60 and can be obtained from the golf cart vendor located at the east end of Flag Road on the edge of the parking lot. It is good for all three days of the show.

Visitors with personal golf carts must also sign a liability waiver.

Driver responsibilities during show

To ensure safety for everyone, golf cart operators must follow these rules:

  • Pedestrians have the right of way.

  • Golf carts must not exceed a speed of 5 mph.

  • Golf carts cannot be used to enter exhibit areas; they must remain in the street without obstructing access to exhibit spaces.

  • Operators who drive into exhibits or tents will lose their permit, and the golf cart will be removed.

  • No pull-behind attachments are allowed on golf carts.

  • Operators must remove the key from the vehicle when vacating the golf cart.

  • Golf carts should not transport more people than the number of available seats.

  • Operators must be at least 25 years old.

  • Operators must drive in a safe and prudent manner.

Related:Husker Harvest Days features showstopping tech

Husker Harvest Days management has the final say on any questions related to these rules and regulations.

While visitors can operate golf carts and motorized scooters, vehicles such as lawn mowers, ATVs and UTVs are not allowed on the showgrounds.

Stay in the know

Husker Harvest Days offers something for everyone in the way of field demonstrations, cattle handling, education and exhibits.

Experience the latest in ag technology, learn from industry experts and share your farming legacy during this year’s event. Talk with equipment and product designers, techs and engineers about your current equipment and future farming needs.

Sign up for all show updates via Husker Harvest Days text alerts.

About the Author(s)

Mindy Ward

Mindy Ward

Editor, Missouri Ruralist

Mindy resides on a small farm just outside of Holstein, Mo, about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis.

After graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism, she worked briefly at a public relations firm in Kansas City. Her husband’s career led the couple north to Minnesota.

There, she reported on large-scale production of corn, soybeans, sugar beets, and dairy, as well as, biofuels for The Land. After 10 years, the couple returned to Missouri and she began covering agriculture in the Show-Me State.

“In all my 15 years of writing about agriculture, I have found some of the most progressive thinkers are farmers,” she says. “They are constantly searching for ways to do more with less, improve their land and leave their legacy to the next generation.”

Mindy and her husband, Stacy, together with their daughters, Elisa and Cassidy, operate Showtime Farms in southern Warren County. The family spends a great deal of time caring for and showing Dorset, Oxford and crossbred sheep.

See more from Mindy Ward
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

74°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 81º

Night 0º

9.25 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, June 14, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 14, 2024Farm Progress America, June 14, 2024
Jun 14, 2024
Farm Progress America, June 13, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 13, 2024Farm Progress America, June 13, 2024
Jun 13, 2024
Farm Progress America, June !2, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 12, 2024Farm Progress America, June 12, 2024
Jun 12, 2024
Recent Headlines
Aug 27 - Aug 29, 2024
The nation’s largest outdoor farm event that annually hosts over 600 exhibitors from around the world.
LEARN MORE