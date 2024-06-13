Golf cart reservations open for Husker Harvest Days visitors

Golf cart rentals are now available for Husker Harvest Days, and reservations fill up fast.

Visitors attending Husker Harvest Days, Sept. 10-12, can use golf carts to get around the event. They are a convenient way to explore the 640-acre showgrounds in Grand Island, Neb., especially if walking becomes tiresome.

Here are two options for golf carts:

Rent from the approved vendor. Husker Harvest Days has an approved vendor for golf cart rentals. To reserve a golf cart, call 308-384-4646 and select Option 1.

The rental rate is $195 per day for a four-passenger golf cart, or $125 per day for a two-passenger cart. The fee includes the permit required to enter the showgrounds.

Bring your own golf cart. If you have a personal golf cart, you can bring it to the event. However, you’ll need to purchase a permit for your personal golf cart.

Permits cost $60 and can be obtained from the golf cart vendor located at the east end of Flag Road on the edge of the parking lot. It is good for all three days of the show.

Visitors with personal golf carts must also sign a liability waiver.

Driver responsibilities during show

To ensure safety for everyone, golf cart operators must follow these rules:

Pedestrians have the right of way.

Golf carts must not exceed a speed of 5 mph.

Golf carts cannot be used to enter exhibit areas; they must remain in the street without obstructing access to exhibit spaces.

Operators who drive into exhibits or tents will lose their permit, and the golf cart will be removed.

No pull-behind attachments are allowed on golf carts.

Operators must remove the key from the vehicle when vacating the golf cart.

Golf carts should not transport more people than the number of available seats.

Operators must be at least 25 years old.

Operators must drive in a safe and prudent manner.

Husker Harvest Days management has the final say on any questions related to these rules and regulations.

While visitors can operate golf carts and motorized scooters, vehicles such as lawn mowers, ATVs and UTVs are not allowed on the showgrounds.

Stay in the know

Husker Harvest Days offers something for everyone in the way of field demonstrations, cattle handling, education and exhibits.

Experience the latest in ag technology, learn from industry experts and share your farming legacy during this year’s event. Talk with equipment and product designers, techs and engineers about your current equipment and future farming needs.

