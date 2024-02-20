The Mid-South Farm & Gin Show welcomes representatives from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, University of Tennessee experts, and Mississippi Department of Agriculture for the Mid-South Agricultural Trade Conference scheduled for March 1, 2024, at the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis.

“Agriculture has faced its share of challenges relative to international trade and the relationships we have with other countries around the world,” said Tim Price, show manager, and executive vice president of Southern Cotton Ginners Association & Foundation, a co-sponsor of the Mid-South Farm & Gin Show.

“This conference is an opportunity for attendees to learn about agricultural trade in the Mid-South and globally, trade relationships, emerging technologies and production practices that are being adopted in other geographies.”

A panel consisting of Ag Commissioners from Alabama (Rick Pate), Mississippi (Andy Gibson), and Tennessee (Charlie Hatcher) will focus on agricultural trade in each of their states, and Andrew Muhammad, University of Tennessee, will give a trade update.

The Forum’s keynote speaker is David Statham, an Australian farmer and co-founder of Sundown Pastoral Company and Good Earth Cotton, and co-founder of FibreTrace Technologies. He will tell attendees how innovative technologies and regenerative farming practices helped him and his wife Danielle develop one of the world’s most efficient and environmentally ethical agricultural enterprises, and the world’s first carbon positive cotton farm.

“Sustainability, traceability, and transparency are top of mind issues domestically and internationally, and some groups are pushing regulation to hasten adoption of the practices,” Price said. “David Statham will give us a glimpse into his operation and how on-farm practices such as incorporating alternative energy sources enhance sustainability, traceability, and transparency in the cotton industry. I’m looking forward to learning about his challenges implementing these practices as well as his success.”

Other events

In addition to the Mid-South Ag Trade Conference, there are other events attendees should consider, Price said.

Ag Outlook seminars on Friday and Saturday -- Joe Nicosia gives a global cotton outlook on Friday, 8:30 a.m., Cannon Center Stage. Learn about production, supply, demand, and challenges in the global cotton market. Richard Brock, Saturday, 8:30 a.m., Cannon Center Stage, provides his unique perspective on world grain markets.

AgLaunch Accelerator, Friday, 10:30 a.m. – AgLaunch welcomes innovators, inventors, and developers from 10 agtech start-ups who will present their ideas in search of financial and professional support.

4-H Food Pantry Challenge, Saturday, 1 p.m. – 4-H members from five states will compete in the 4-H Food Pantry Challenge. The competition tests members’ knowledge and skills related to preparing a healthy meal using items commonly found in rural retail outlets, such as Dollar General. The contest will emphasize limiting food waste, food efficiency, and healthiness of a meal.

The Mid-South Farm & Gin Show was launched as an educational exhibit, committed to providing attendees with opportunities to see the latest innovations and technologies and learn about production practices that enhance a farmer’s overall operation. “Each year we look for ways to broaden perspectives on modern agriculture – what new products, services or practices are out there that I as a farmer may want to try?” Price said. “The show gives attendees to take it all in.”

Price encourages people to register now for the show by visiting farmandginshow.com, click on Attendee Registration, and complete the form. “Bring the confirmation message to the Renasant Center registration area and staff will print nametags and you’ll be on your way,” he says. Those who register now – before Feb. 29 -- will be eligible for a $1,000 cash prize drawing.

The Mid-South Farm & Gin Show is in its 72nd year and is sponsored by Southern Cotton Ginners Association & Foundation and Delta Farm Press. Show hours are Friday, March 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, March 2, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.