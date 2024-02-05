Download MSFGS Mobile App – It’s available now!

The 2024 Mid-South Farm and Gin Show mobile app is available for download from Apple and Android app stores. The mobile app provides “at your fingertips” information for show attendees. The Mid-South Farm & Gin Show is scheduled for March 1 and 2 at the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis.

“We have improved the mobile app each year since it was introduced, over 10 years ago,” said Tim Price, show manager and executive vice president of Southern Cotton Ginners Association and Foundation, a MSFGS sponsor. “Technology has certainly changed in the past decade, and we have a mobile app that has been updated with the latest technology available. It’s more user-friendly and is a seamless experience for users.”

The MSFGS app has many features including the most up-to-date information on the show. Exhibitor maps and locations, alerts, and connections to educational seminars and workshops. A key component of the mobile app is the “Map My Show” feature, in which users can create a personalized show schedule – from navigating the trade show floor and locating exhibitors, to choosing seminars to attend.

“It’s technology that gives an attendee everything they need about the show, on their mobile devices, at their fingertips,” Price said.

The app is powered by Delta Farm Press and sponsored by Americot, Helena, and Reinke Manufacturing.

“Informa and Farm Progress are leaders in the information technology space and have brought that leadership to the Mid-South Farm & Gin Show,” Price said.. “We know farmers have adopted mobile technology, with many farmers increasingly having more than one mobile device. It just makes sense to continue to offer the information available in the printed show program in a digital format.”

While the app includes information available in the printed show program, the latest information – updated to the minute – is available via the app.

“There will be updates on the app that aren’t in the printed program,” Price said. “In a world where we have hard copies of printed items like show programs, having the ability to immediately update attendees and app users of last-minute changes, such as adding a speaker to a seminar, or revising a timeframe for a give-away, it’s very valuable to have that capability.”

For attendees who downloaded the 2023 Mid-South Farm & Gin Show app, accessing the updated version is easy: simply update the new version at your app store. With a fully renovated convention center, the app will help attendees navigate the space and find the exhibitors they wish to connect with, Price said.

“The app has been developed for lightning speed downloads and refresh/updates, enhancing the overall experience of the user. The app is being updated regularly throughout the show, and there is very little wait time for the latest information,” he said.

The Mid-South Farm & Gin Show is co-sponsored by Southern Cotton Ginners Association and Foundation and Delta Farm Press. The 72nd annual show attracts 12,000-14,000 attendees over the two days of the show. Show hours are Friday, March 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and March 2, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. More information is available at www.farmandginshow.com