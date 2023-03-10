7 ag stories you can’t miss

March 10, 2023
Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.
U.S., Canada request talks with Mexico over GMO ban
The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative announced Monday it is requesting technical consultations with Mexico over Mexico’s plan to limit genetically modified corn imports and other biotechnology products. Canada followed suit on Tuesday, expressing concerns with Mexico's arbitrary prohibitions on agriculture produced using biotechnology and the country's lack of respect for the USMCA. – Farm Progress
AFBF signs second right to repair agreement
The American Farm Bureau Federation board of directors unanimously approved a right to repair memorandum of understanding with CHS Industrial Brands Case IH and New Holland. This comes after signing a similar agreement with John Deere in January. – Farm Progress
Carbon contract considerations
Carbon contracts are not one-size-fits-all. Producers are urged to read the fine print and understand the agreed-upon practices, payment terms and stacking provisions. While carbon contracts are a great way to add a source of income, Texas A&M Extension Agriculture Law Specialist Tiffany Lashmet shares eight important items to consider before signing. – Southwest Farm Press
Researchers seek fix for nitrogen problem
Researchers in St. Louis are digging deeper into microbes that can turn nitrogen from the air into a form usable by plants in the ground. Meanwhile, University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers are working on figuring out which microbes fit with the right plants. No matter if the nitrogen solution comes from new microbial action or corn genetics, it will take farmers embracing the technologies. Learn more. – Missouri Ruralist
New ‘Product of USA’ label requirements
USDA released a proposed rule outlining new requirements that better align the voluntary “Product of USA” label with consumers’ interpretation of the claim. The rule would crack down on imported products by requiring all meat, poultry and eggs using the label to come from animals born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the U.S. – Farm Progress
Ukraine grain deal
The Black Sea Grain Initiative ensuring the safe export of grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports expires March 18. If no party objects, the deal will automatically be extended. However, as the deadline approaches, Russia is signaling it will only agree to an extension if restrictions affecting its own exports are lifted. – Reuters
House votes to overturn Biden’s WOTUS rule
The House on Thursday voted to overturn the Biden administration’s protections for thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways, advancing long-held arguments that the regulations are an environmental overreach and burden. The measure now heads to the Senate. Biden said he would veto the measure if it reaches his desk. – Associated Press
About the Author(s)
Content Producer, Farm Futures
Rachel grew up in central Wisconsin and earned a B.S. in soil and crop science from the University of Wisconsin - Platteville. Before joining the Farm Futures team, Rachel spent time in the field as an agronomist before transitioning to the world of marketing and communications. She now resides in northeast Iowa where she enjoys raising bottle calves and farming corn and soybeans alongside her husband and his family.
