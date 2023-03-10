7 ag stories you can’t miss

Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

U.S., Canada request talks with Mexico over GMO ban

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative announced Monday it is requesting technical consultations with Mexico over Mexico’s plan to limit genetically modified corn imports and other biotechnology products. Canada followed suit on Tuesday, expressing concerns with Mexico's arbitrary prohibitions on agriculture produced using biotechnology and the country's lack of respect for the USMCA. – Farm Progress

AFBF signs second right to repair agreement

The American Farm Bureau Federation board of directors unanimously approved a right to repair memorandum of understanding with CHS Industrial Brands Case IH and New Holland. This comes after signing a similar agreement with John Deere in January. – Farm Progress

Carbon contract considerations

Carbon contracts are not one-size-fits-all. Producers are urged to read the fine print and understand the agreed-upon practices, payment terms and stacking provisions. While carbon contracts are a great way to add a source of income, Texas A&M Extension Agriculture Law Specialist Tiffany Lashmet shares eight important items to consider before signing. – Southwest Farm Press

Researchers seek fix for nitrogen problem

Researchers in St. Louis are digging deeper into microbes that can turn nitrogen from the air into a form usable by plants in the ground. Meanwhile, University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers are working on figuring out which microbes fit with the right plants. No matter if the nitrogen solution comes from new microbial action or corn genetics, it will take farmers embracing the technologies. Learn more. – Missouri Ruralist

New ‘Product of USA’ label requirements

USDA released a proposed rule outlining new requirements that better align the voluntary “Product of USA” label with consumers’ interpretation of the claim. The rule would crack down on imported products by requiring all meat, poultry and eggs using the label to come from animals born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the U.S. – Farm Progress

Ukraine grain deal

The Black Sea Grain Initiative ensuring the safe export of grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports expires March 18. If no party objects, the deal will automatically be extended. However, as the deadline approaches, Russia is signaling it will only agree to an extension if restrictions affecting its own exports are lifted. – Reuters

House votes to overturn Biden’s WOTUS rule

The House on Thursday voted to overturn the Biden administration’s protections for thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways, advancing long-held arguments that the regulations are an environmental overreach and burden. The measure now heads to the Senate. Biden said he would veto the measure if it reaches his desk. – Associated Press