AFBF signs second right to repair agreement

The American Farm Bureau Federation board of directors unanimously approved a right to repair memorandum of understanding with CHS Industrial Brands Case IH and New Holland. The agreement is similar to the one AFBF signed with John Deere in January.

“Our members urged us to find a private sector-solution that gives them access to repair their own equipment and I’m pleased months of discussions have again paid off,” AFBF President Zippy Duvall said. “Farmers and ranchers are more dependent on technology than ever before, so it’s critical they have access to the tools to keep things running on the farm so the food supply chain keeps running, too.”

The MOU goes into effect on March 9. According to the terms of the agreement, Case IH and New Holland will ensure that any farmer or technician assisting the farmer will have access to their tools, software and documentation. Specifically included in the agreement are access to CNH industrial electronic service tools, manuals, product service demonstrations and customer training, on-board diagnostics via diagnostics port or wireless interface and other publications with information on service, parts, operation and safety.

The American Farm Bureau Federation is committed to encouraging state Farm Bureau organizations to recognize the commitment made in the agreement. They are also instructed to refrain from introducing, promoting or supporting federal or state right to repair legislation that would impose requirements beyond those spelled out in the MOU.

“We understand the work our customers do is time-sensitive and critical for a safe and abundant food and fiber supply,” New Holland Agriculture North America Vice President Sally Johnson said. “This agreement is the next step in delivering on New Holland’s promise to better serve our customers, and in a way that helps them safely and effectively manage and maintain their equipment uptime.”

Per the terms of the MOU, AFBF or Case and New Holland can withdraw from the agreement within 15 days if state or federal right to repair legislation is enacted. Both sides agree to meet at least twice per year to assess the agreement and determine if modifications need to be made.

Case IH North America Vice President Kurt Coffey says the agreement underscores his company’s commitment to empowering its customers by providing them with resources and tools that allow them to safely self-repair their equipment in a timely matter.

“We know that agricultural equipment is one of the most significant investments for the American farmer,” Coffey said. “As a farmer, Farm Bureau member myself and brand leader, this MOU is a positive step forward in continuing to put the customer at the center of everything Case IH does.”