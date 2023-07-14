July 14, 2023
Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.
USDA makes atypical corn yield revision
USDA surprised market watchers this week announcing that weather conditions have been extreme enough to warrant downward yield adjustments for the 2023 corn crop. However, increased corn acres published in the June 30 Acreage Report means that even with the lower yields, this year’s corn crop will still be the largest on record. Get the full recap from the July WASDE report. – Farm Futures
Nutrien to sell carbon-hungry soybeans
The world’s largest fertilizer company has agreed to distribute a new soybean variety that promises to soak up more carbon while yielding more vegetable oil and protein. The seeds are produced by San Diego-based startup ZeaKal Inc. and will be available to farmers for the 2024 season. The collaboration is ZeaKal’s latest step to bring to market its PhotoSeed trait technology, which allows plants to sustain photosynthesis for longer. – Bloomberg
Fire is reminder to check your hay
A fire recently destroyed the hoophouse that stored hay on William Thiele’s dairy in Cabot, Pa. Hot, humid weather enhances the chance of hay bales spontaneously combusting. The National Ag Safety Database and University of Tennessee Extension shares tips to prevent hay bale fires, including checking weather, using a conditioner and drying agent, taking temperatures and more. – American Agriculturist
10 stories of weather woes and wins in ag
When it comes to farming, weather can make or break a growing season. Weather extremes and wildfires continue increasing and worsening. Farmers lose crops, or in better situations, find new ways to adapt. Take a look at some recent stories of how weather is impacting the industry. – Southeast Farm Press
New corn herbicide registered by EPA
Syngenta announced its latest residual corn herbicide, Storen, was registered by the EPA and will be available for use in 2024, subject to state approvals. Storen is labeled for preemergence and post-emergence in field and seed corn and controls more than 74 weed species. The product combines four residual active ingredients — bicyclopyrone, mesotrione, S-metolachlor and pyroxasulfone. – Syngenta
Beef producers breeding for heat tolerance
Many cattle suffer heat stress during summer, especially in regions with hot, humid environments and where fescue is the predominant forage. Cattlemen are now turning to heat-tolerant Bos Taurus breeds of Spanish and/or African origins, including Mashona, Criollo, Romosinuano, Tuli, and Senepol in place of Bos Indicus breeds like Brahman. Adding these genetics to traditional American breeds is proving to increasing heat tolerance while keeping desired traits of the Bos Taurus. – Western Farmer-Stockman
Is wildfire smoke affecting Midwest crops?
The increased frequency of smoky days in agricultural areas raises the question of what impact the smoke might be having on crop productivity. Lower than normal solar radiation during grain fill can be detrimental. There are three primary factors that directly impact photosynthesis: reduced sunlight intensity, increased sunlight diffusion, and increased ozone levels. – Corteva Agriscience
