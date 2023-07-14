Farm Progress

Catch up on the July WASDE report, a new corn herbicide option, the impact of wildfire on crops and more!

Rachel Schutte

July 14, 2023

wheat field, capitol building and cattle
Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

USDA makes atypical corn yield revision

USDA surprised market watchers this week announcing that weather conditions have been extreme enough to warrant downward yield adjustments for the 2023 corn crop. However, increased corn acres published in the June 30 Acreage Report means that even with the lower yields, this year’s corn crop will still be the largest on record. Get the full recap from the July WASDE report. – Farm Futures

Nutrien to sell carbon-hungry soybeans

The world’s largest fertilizer company has agreed to distribute a new soybean variety that promises to soak up more carbon while yielding more vegetable oil and protein. The seeds are produced by San Diego-based startup ZeaKal Inc. and will be available to farmers for the 2024 season. The collaboration is ZeaKal’s latest step to bring to market its PhotoSeed trait technology, which allows plants to sustain photosynthesis for longer.  – Bloomberg                 

Fire is reminder to check your hay

A fire recently destroyed the hoophouse that stored hay on William Thiele’s dairy in Cabot, Pa. Hot, humid weather enhances the chance of hay bales spontaneously combusting. The National Ag Safety Database and University of Tennessee Extension shares tips to prevent hay bale fires, including checking weather, using a conditioner and drying agent, taking temperatures and more. – American Agriculturist

10 stories of weather woes and wins in ag

When it comes to farming, weather can make or break a growing season. Weather extremes and wildfires continue increasing and worsening. Farmers lose crops, or in better situations, find new ways to adapt. Take a look at some recent stories of how weather is impacting the industry. – Southeast Farm Press

New corn herbicide registered by EPA

Syngenta announced its latest residual corn herbicide, Storen, was registered by the EPA and will be available for use in 2024, subject to state approvals. Storen is labeled for preemergence and post-emergence in field and seed corn and controls more than 74 weed species. The product combines four residual active ingredients — bicyclopyrone, mesotrione, S-metolachlor and pyroxasulfone. – Syngenta

Beef producers breeding for heat tolerance

Many cattle suffer heat stress during summer, especially in regions with hot, humid environments and where fescue is the predominant forage. Cattlemen are now turning to heat-tolerant Bos Taurus breeds of Spanish and/or African origins, including Mashona, Criollo, Romosinuano, Tuli, and Senepol in place of Bos Indicus breeds like Brahman. Adding these genetics to traditional American breeds is proving to increasing heat tolerance while keeping desired traits of the Bos Taurus. – Western Farmer-Stockman

Is wildfire smoke affecting Midwest crops?

The increased frequency of smoky days in agricultural areas raises the question of what impact the smoke might be having on crop productivity. Lower than normal solar radiation during grain fill can be detrimental. There are three primary factors that directly impact photosynthesis: reduced sunlight intensity, increased sunlight diffusion, and increased ozone levels. – Corteva Agriscience

About the Author(s)

Rachel Schutte

Rachel Schutte

Content Producer, Farm Futures

Rachel grew up in central Wisconsin and earned a B.S. in soil and crop science from the University of Wisconsin - Platteville. Before joining the Farm Futures team, Rachel spent time in the field as an agronomist before transitioning to the world of marketing and communications. She now resides in northeast Iowa where she enjoys raising bottle calves and farming corn and soybeans alongside her husband and his family.

