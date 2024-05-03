Farm Progress

7 ag stories you can’t miss – May 3, 2024

Catch up on farm bill proposals, the rising demand for meat goats, the best farm dogs in America and more!

Rachel Schutte, Content Producer

May 3, 2024

7 ag stories you can't miss
Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

House and Senate announce farm bill proposals

Leaders of the House and the Senate Agriculture committees both announced plans to consider farm bill legislation. While a new bill this year is far from certain, most agree that any sign of progress is a good thing.

Nutrition funding remains the major sticking point between the two parties. According to Thompson’s farm bill overview, the Republican proposal will provide additional resources and increase access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. However, the Republican proposal also includes language prohibiting “unelected bureaucrats from arbitrarily increasing or decimating SNAP benefits.” – Farm Progress

Meat goat demand on the rise

The price of meat goats has been steadily on the rise for the last decade. More people are immigrating to the U.S. from countries where goat meat consumption is the norm. Herd numbers and the economics of the meat goat market are difficult to pinpoint because the U.S. Department of Agriculture doesn’t track them with the same detail as cattle, hogs or even lambs. – Southwest Farm Press

Does AI make you nervous?

The emergence of artificial intelligence onto farms brings with it trepidation and concern for many growers — with good reason. If the scientists and agri-tech investors who are driving innovation at the highest levels are correct, AI is poised to change the way farmers do their work. Andy Castillo outlines five concerns farmers have regarding AI. – Farm Progress

Eggs that won't hatch?

A strange phenomenon is holding back U.S. supplies of chicken, threatening to send meat prices higher at a time of stubbornly high overall inflation. An unusually high number of eggs in incubators, typically used to grow new supplies, aren’t hatching any birds, according to Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. Persistent hatchery issues across the industry mean chicken production this year may grow less than the 1.5%. – Bloomberg

New rule protects temporary farmworkers

The Labor Department announced a rule that will provide temporary farmworkers with more legal protections against employer retaliation, unsafe working conditions, illegal recruitment practices and other abuses. The new rule takes effect June 28. The proposal drew nearly 13,000 public comments, including some from industry groups that said new regulatory requirements were excessive, but labor advocates strongly applauded the rule. – AP News

Ground beef samples tested amid bird flu concerns

Food safety officials are testing ground beef samples from grocery stores for the presence of bird flu as an outbreak raises concerns about trade restrictions. USDA confirmed it has begun three studies, including one on retail beef in states where dairy cows tested positive for bird flu. It is also analyzing muscle samples from condemned dairy cows sent to slaughter and conducting a beef cooking study to determine the livability of the virus at different temperatures. – Agriculture Dive

Do you have the best farm dog?

Farmers are invited to submit nominations for the 2025 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest, which comes with cash prizes and bragging rights. The grand prize winner will win a year’s worth of Purina Pro Plan dog food and $5,000 in prize money, along with recognition at the Farm Dog of the Year award ceremony at the American Farm Bureau Convention in San Antonio, in January 2025. Meet last year’s winner, Skippy, and submit your nomination! – American Farm Bureau Federation

Rachel Schutte

Rachel Schutte

Content Producer, Farm Futures

Rachel grew up in central Wisconsin and earned a B.S. in soil and crop science from the University of Wisconsin - Platteville. Before joining the Farm Futures team, Rachel spent time in the field as an agronomist before transitioning to the world of marketing and communications. She now resides in northeast Iowa where she enjoys raising bottle calves and farming corn and soybeans alongside her husband and his family.

