12 highlights of Farm Progress show season

The corn went in the ground early, the exhibit fields are filling up, and Matt Jungmann couldn’t be any happier.

Jungmann is national events director for Farm Progress, which means he’s responsible for both the Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days. FPS this year is in Boone, Iowa, Aug. 27-29, and HHD is in Grand Island, Neb., Sept. 10-12.

“Having that corn in the ground early in near-perfect conditions is fantastic,” Jungmann says. “If Mother Nature’s willing — and she seems to be at this point — we’re set up for a fantastic set of field demonstrations.”

Here are 12 things to know about the biggest outdoor farm shows in the country:

1. Promising field demo corn. On April 11-12, host farmers planted all 360 acres of corn on the Farm Progress Show site, which will be harvested as part of the field demonstrations that let manufacturers show off their latest and greatest equipment and technology. Demos are planted with 82-day corn, with hopes of a typical summer of heat that will push the crop to maturity by late August. Husker Harvest Days corn went in the ground April 12.

2. Big equipment introductions. Major equipment manufacturers have rolled out plenty of new equipment through the winter, but the Farm Progress Show will be the first chance for farmers to see that equipment operate in the field. Look for new combines from Case IH and John Deere, and for the high-horsepower 9RX tractor from Deere.

“Getting corn in the ground now sets the stage to see all that equipment operate in real-world conditions come showtime,” Jungmann adds.

3. More autonomous technology. The autonomy demonstration area grew exponentially last year at FPS and HHD, and Jungmann expects that to continue. Look for several new players in that arena, all demonstrating at the shows.

“Participants are coming out of the woodwork for that technology,” he reports.

4. Electric everything. Expect to see new electric equipment from nearly every manufacturer, from tractors to lawn mowers to side-by-sides to forklifts. “Everybody’s trying to play in that space,” Jungmann says.

5. Back on track. The last Farm Progress Show in Boone in 2022 was a little smaller than normal due to the pandemic, but Jungmann reports that exhibitors are back in force in 2024, and the show is fuller than it was before the pandemic. Look for additional exhibits throughout the grounds.

6. Bigger-than-ever VIT. This year’s FPS will host the biggest Varied Industries Tent ever put up in any location. At 66 feet wide and nearly 700 feet long, the tent will extend all the way to Central Avenue and will be full of small, innovative startup companies and businesses.

8. International visitors. As the world has opened back up, so too has international interest in the Farm Progress Show. Visitors from countries that have never been to the show before are asking for letters of invitation.

9. Better traffic routes. At FPS, a new overpass across the railroad tracks on the north side of the site means traffic can flow in and out from the north end of the show site — which has never happened before. “Now you can get to the site and never get on Highway 30 at all,” Jungmann says.

10. Tickets and more. FPS runs Aug. 27-29 in Boone, Iowa. HHD runs Sept. 10-12 in Grand Island, Neb. FPS tickets are available at the gate for $25 for adults and $10 for ages 13-17; 12 and under are free. You can also buy advance tickets online for $15 at FarmProgressShow.com. HHD tickets are available at the gate for $25 for adults, or receive complimentary tickets by registering online in advance at HuskerHarvestDays.com. Online ticket sales for both shows will be available starting in early June.

11. New in the field at Husker. Out in the field at HHD, look for a new soybean plot from Pioneer and a new short-stature corn plot from Bayer. There also will be a new cover crop plot and cover crop applications for field demonstrations.

12. Cattle? Think HHD. Husker Harvest Days always has plenty of cattle handling equipment on display, plus field demonstrations covering harvest, tillage and alfalfa. Be sure to check out the new BEEF Building, formerly the livestock building.