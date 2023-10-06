7 ag stories you can't miss

Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

Expired farm bill: What’s next?

Congress was able to avoid a government shutdown (for now), but the 2018 Farm Bill quietly expired Sept. 30. The fate of many federal agriculture and nutrition programs is now unclear until new legislation is passed. Policy editor Josh Baethge shares which programs will and won’t be affected, and what’s next in the farm bill process. – Farm Progress

Power line safety check

Farm equipment, overhead lines, guy wires and power poles can be a deadly combination. A new publication from Purdue University emphasizes the need to look up, look around and stay aware while operating equipment. Brush up on these seven tips to keep you save this harvest season. – Indiana Prairie Farmer

Farm shows feature new tractors

New tractors appeared from every direction at 2023 fall farm shows. Some are new model-year upgrades, others are additions to an existing series, and still others are brand new with never-seen-before technology. Browse through this slideshow of new tractors the Farm Progress team found. Which ones will you add to your farm’s wish list? – Farm Progress

USDA announces key staff appointments

Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the names of individuals who will hold senior staff positions in Washington, D.C.:

Tate Mitchell appointed as Chief of Staff for the Office of Communications

Rudy Soto promoted to Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Office of Congressional Relations

Steffanie Bezruki promoted to Senior Advisor for the Office of the Deputy Secretary

Corteva sues startup for intellectual property theft

Corteva is suing the Massachusetts-based startup Inari Agriculture for allegedly stealing the technology behind its seeds. The lawsuit accuses Inari of smuggling Corteva’s seeds into Europe, making small changes to the biotech traits, and then applying for a U.S. patent. Corteva wants the judge to prohibit the startup from taking steps to commercialize seeds based on the crop science giant’s products. – Agriculture Dive

Lower crop prices weaken farmer sentiment

Agricultural producers’ sentiment declined for the second month in a row during September. The Ag Economy Barometer fell 9 points to a reading of 106. Producers expressed concern about both their current situation as well as future prospects for their farms. Weakening prices for major crops and ongoing concerns about high production costs and interest rates took center stage in the September survey results. – Purdue/CME Group

Farmers lose thousands to deer feeding

Hunting is waning across the Midwest, and unfortunately for many farmers, deer are their most expensive pests. For the Faist family in Michigan, deer cause $20,000 to $30,000 worth of damage on their 1,000 acres of corn each year. Learn more about the current steps farmers are taking to control the deer population. – Michigan Farmer