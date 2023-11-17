7 ag stories you can't miss

Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

New ag tech unveiled at Agritechnica

Agritechnica, the world’s leading trade fair for agricultural machinery, is taking place in Hanover, Germany Nov. 12-18, 2023 for the first time in four years. The farm technology industry is undergoing changes as major players work to fine-tune what they offer to potential buyers, and many new products have been unveiled. Check out some of the highlights:

A push for clear meat labeling standards

On Tuesday, Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., introduced the Real Marketing Edible Artificials Truthfully Act. The bill mandates that the word “beef” can only be used for the flesh of cattle. The term “beef product” would be reserved for edible products produced in whole or in part from beef, not counting milk and milk products. Similar definitions would be established for the terms “pork” and “pork product.” – Farm Progress

Black farmers honored at national event

The 33rd Annual National Black Farmers Association Conference focused on “Reclaiming, Regaining and Regenerating Our Farms.” Leaders who are succeeding in those efforts include those honored with the NBFA’s highest awards. Celebrating agricultural leaders is essential to ensure a next generation of farmers, President John Boyd said. Learn more about the honorees. – Delta Farm Press

Farm bill extension heads to Biden’s desk

The Senate approved a package on Wednesday that included a one-year farm bill extension, which agricultural leaders say is necessary to avoid a lapse in critical funding for farmers. Lawmakers voted 87-11, averting a partial government shutdown before a Friday deadline. The president is expected to sign, despite calling the proposal “extreme” earlier this week. – Agriculture Dive

Food inflation to ease next year

Consumers may find some respite from pricey groceries next year as lower agricultural commodity costs cool food inflation. Costs should ease for some products as prices of sugar, coffee, corn and soybeans fall amid better supply prospects. Demand is also set to remain weak with shoppers still squeezed by the cost-of-living crisis. – Bloomberg

USDA invests in beginning farmers and ranchers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced an investment of $27.9 million across 45 organizations that teach and train beginning farmers and ranchers, including programs for U.S. veterans who are entering into agricultural careers and starting new farming businesses. Learn more about the investment details. – USDA

Pioneer introduces Z-Series soybeans

Pioneer’s new Z-Series is coming in 2024, with larger volumes available for 2025. What can you expect from this latest introduction of a whole new series of soybeans from Pioneer? Liz Knutson, Pioneer U.S. soybean marketing lead, shares these insights in an exclusive interview with Farm Progress. – Indiana Prairie Farmer