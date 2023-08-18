7 ag stories you can't miss

Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

USDA predicts smaller corn, soybean crops

USDA published the August 2023 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report last Friday, including updated 2023 crop production numbers. USDA’s first survey-based corn yield forecasts this season came in at 175.1 bushels per acre, and soybean yield projections were lowered 1.1 bushels per acre, for a new estimate of 50.9 bpa. Read more report coverage from Farm Futures:

Farm bill extension in the works

House Ag Committee chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson is working with Congressional leaders to extend the current farm bill, which is set to expire Sept. 30. Both chambers of Congress have yet to produce a draft for consideration. While acknowledging a farm bill extension is all but imminent, Thompson hopes it will be a short one. – Farm Progress

Maui fires disrupt agriculture efforts

Deadly wildfires in Maui scorched farmland, potentially setting back Hawaii’s agricultural industry as it looks to rebound from the demise of sugarcane and pineapple plantations. Read more about how the island has rebuilt the agriculture industry following the 2016 closure of Hawaii Commercial & Sugar Company, and how abandoned fields may have helped fuel the fires. – Agriculture Dive

U.S. escalates fight against Mexico’s GMO corn ban

Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced that the U.S. is establishing a dispute resolution panel under the United States-Canada-Mexico Agreement, challenging Mexico’s ban on genetically modified corn for human consumption. Technical consultations in March were ultimately unsuccessful, and the U.S. called for formal dispute resolution settlement consultations in June. With no agreement in sight, American officials decided it was time to take the next step. – Farm Progress

Consumer interest in plant-based meats fades

After peaking in 2020, sales of plant-based meat alternatives are slipping. Consumers remain interested in the concept of plant-based meats, but concerns about highly processed products and higher prices have put off many prospective regular consumers – especially in an era of inflation. Negative consumer perceptions of plant-based meats persist, particularly in terms of affordability, flavor/mouthfeel and versatility. Read the full report. – CoBank

Gear up for the 2023 Farm Progress Show

The Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Ill. is less than two weeks away, and there’s so much to look forward to! Whether you are looking to innovate with the latest ag-technology, learn from industry experts, or share your farming legacy with your family, The Farm Progress Show has it all. Be sure to check out the ADM Stage in the Farm Progress Show Hospitality Building for a variety of speakers and topics:

Boost your marketing skills with Jacqueline Holland, Farm Futures grain market analyst.

Get ready to laugh with hosts Max Armstrong and Mike Pearson at “The Noon Show,” and get the inside scoop from their notable guests.

Swing by for the Leopold Conservation Award ceremony, which recognizes farmers who emphasize sustainable conservation to improve their business and community.

And just for fun…

Pets of Farm Progress

Find a better crop of pets; we dare you! At Farm Progress, the editorial team sure loves their furry family members. Having pets brings joy, sadness, contentment and so many more feelings, and we’re happy to share all of that with our readers. We hope you love our pets just as much as we do! Check them out here. – Farm Progress