House Ag Committee chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson says he is working with Congressional leaders to extend the current farm bill, which is set to expire Sept. 30. The news is not surprising given both chambers of Congress have yet to produce a draft for consideration.

Lawmakers will not return from summer recess until after Labor Day. When they do, they will be up against a Sept. 30 deadline to craft a budget deal or risk a government shutdown. Congress will also be tasked with reconciling Senate and House versions of the National Defense Authorization Act that vary significantly along party lines.

While acknowledging a farm bill extension is all but imminent, Thompson hopes it will be a short one.

“The only commodity we’re not producing more of is minutes, so the clock is ticking,” he said to reporters at a farm bill listening session at the Missouri State Fair.

Joining Thompson during the informal listening session were Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, Missouri Republican Reps. Mark Alford and Blaine Luetkemeyer and House Ag Committee members Rep. Jonathan Jackson, D-Ill., and Monica De La Cruz, R- Texas. They took questions on a wide range of issues affecting agriculture.

Gov. Parson used the occasion to advocate more assistance for Missouri farmers dealing with persistent drought. According to that state’s drought assessment committee, nearly 92% of the state is experiencing drought conditions.

“While recent rains have helped, they’ve come late in the summer when hay production has already been severely limited and farm ponds have dried up,” he said in a statement following the session. “Most farmers entered the year with depleted hay reserves due to last year’s drought, and their concerns were again echoed today during our listening session with producers from across the state. More is needed, and we are committed to doing what we can to help our farmers and ranchers facing the effects of continued drought.”

SNAP to stay in bill

While some conservative Republican lawmakers have called for separating Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs from the rest of the farm bill, Thompson reiterated that will not be happening. As he’s said on multiple occasions, he believes including nutrition in the farm bill makes the most sense, and he’s committed to helping those truly in need while maintaining fiscal responsibility.