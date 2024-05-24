2024 MSU Weed Tour set for June 26

Michigan State University is hosting its annual 2024 MSU Weed Tour on June 26 at the Plant Pathology Farm, 3735 College Road, Lansing, on the MSU campus.

The tour will provide ample opportunity for participants to look at corn and soybean research plots and participate in short field presentations. Registration and check-in will begin with coffee and doughnuts from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. The field tour will kick off at 9:30 a.m., and the morning tour concludes with lunch.

After lunch, the afternoon non-GMO soybean weed control tour will begin at 1 p.m.

Registration is $30 per participant, which includes a tour booklet and lunch. Registration is required and will close on June 19. On-site registration is $40. Register herefor the 2024 MSU Weed Tour.

Recertification credits have been requested for certified crop advisers, and private, commercial core and category 1A pesticide applicator licenses.

Apply for 2025 Qualified Small Distiller program

The Michigan Craft Beverage Council is accepting applications for the Qualified Small Distiller program. The online application is open until June 14.

PA 135 of 2022, signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, aims to assist Michigan's growing craft distillery industry by lowering markup costs on bottles of spirits produced with at least 40% Michigan-grown grain.

This supports Michigan farmers and allows craft distillers to invest back into their companies to help create jobs and strengthen small businesses. The legislation states Michigan’s small distillers, or an out-of-state entity that is the equivalent of a small distiller, may file an application with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to be certified as a Qualified Small Distiller.

Qualified distillers applying for this certification may be eligible for a reduced markup beginning Jan. 1, 2025.

View the online Qualified Small Distiller application and learn more about the program, including fees and frequently asked questions online. Questions about the Qualified Small Distiller program can be directed to [email protected].

May is Michigan Wine Month

The Michigan Wine Collaborative is celebrating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proclamation of May as Michigan Wine Month, which celebrates and highlights the state’s progressive industry.

As the buds break and the blossoms bloom, May is the official start to the tasting room season. The industry strives to lift Michigan wine’s prestige by offering tailored wine events throughout Michigan with tasting room specials at each location, and education on the effect the wine industry has on the state’s economy.

Field day focuses on grains

Are you interested in growing, processing, marketing or using food-grade (including brewing, malting, and distilling) grains in the Upper Midwest? If so, join Michigan State University Extension for a collaborative conversation and field tour of food-grade grains on June 19 at the MSU Kellogg Biological Station, 9693 N 40th St., Hickory Corners.

The brewing and distilling grain field day begins at 9 a.m., with the field tour from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and ending with a free lunch.

Multiple factors and players are in the supply chain of growing and processing food-grade grains. MSU Extension will bring together participants across these markets while highlighting multiple crops and research trials.

During the field day, presenters and attendees will discuss the agronomic, processing and end-user quality needs and considerations of various grains. The event will specifically highlight wheat, canola, buckwheat, rye, barley and oats, but experiences around growing or using other small grains are welcome.

Learn more and register for this event.