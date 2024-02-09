Almond Board begins election season

It’s election season, and not just for public offices. The Almond Board of California is seeking petitions and declarations of candidacy beginning today, Feb. 9, for balloting that will occur this spring.

The industry will choose people to hold two independent grower positions, two independent handler positions and alternates for the ABC Board of Directors during voting April 22 through May 23. Candidate declarations are sought by April 1.

To be considered for an independent grower or alternate seat, candidates must be a current grower and must submit a petition signed by at least 15 independent almond growers (as verified by ABC). Independent handler and alternate candidates must declare their intention in writing to ABC.

All details, documents, open positions, the election timeline and deadlines, and frequently asked questions can be found at Almonds.com/Elections. All petitions and declarations must state the position for which the candidate is running and be sent to [email protected] or printed and mailed to ABC, 1150 Ninth St., Suite 1500, Modesto, CA 95354. The deadline for all filings is April 1. Potential candidates who’d like more information can contact ABC at [email protected].

“The ABC Board of Directors is tremendously important to the success of our industry,” said ABC President and CEO Clarice Turner. “More than 7,600 growers and 100 handlers count on them to guide the work of the Almond Board and to help the industry navigate these complicated times and work toward a positive future.”

Board sets policy

The ABC board sets policy and recommends budgets in major areas, including marketing, production research, public relations and advertising, nutrition research, statistical reporting, quality control and food safety.

Getting involved provides an opportunity to help shape the future of the almond industry and to help guide ABC in its mission to promote California almonds to domestic and international audiences through marketing efforts, funding and promoting studies about almonds' health benefits, and ensuring best-of-class agricultural practices and food safety.

ABC encourages eligible women, minorities and people with disabilities to consider running.

Meanwhile, The Administrative Committee for Pistachios is seeking nominations beginning Feb. 16 for their annual elections for two-year terms that begin in July. The committee administers the federal marketing order for pistachios in California, Arizona and New Mexico and works to improve grower returns.

Source: Almond Board of California, Administrative Committee for Pistachios