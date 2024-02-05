Pistachio panel to hold annual elections

The Administrative Committee for Pistachios is seeking nominations for their annual elections for two-year terms that begin in July.

The committee administers the federal marketing order for pistachios in California, Arizona and New Mexico and works to improve grower returns.

The panel is made up of nine producers, two handlers, a public member and each member’s alternates. Four producers, a handler and their alternates are up for election this year.

Nominations will be taken from Feb. 16-March 8 and the voting period will be March 29-April 19. To be a nominee, a person must grow or handle pistachios, have an interest in a business that does or be an employee of the business.

For more information, contact Stephen Vasquez, executive director, at (559) 255-6480 or [email protected].

Source: Administrative Committee for Pistachios