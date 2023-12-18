The Illinois Soybean Association recently hosted a night of awards and recognition, honoring everyone from farmers to agricultural economists who’ve made a difference in Illinois agriculture — calling it their Impact Awards banquet.

“ISA is proud to honor these hardworking individuals who are leading our industry into a better future through their leadership, excellence, commitment and service,” says John Lumpe, CEO of ISA. “We thank them for all of their contributions that benefit farmers and the Illinois agriculture industry as a whole.”

The organization recognized five Achievement Award winners, including:

Chairman’s Award: Bob Easter. This is ISA’s highest award, recognizing someone who’s gone above and beyond to serve the state’s soybean interests, and is presented in appreciation of their dedication, leadership and years of service to the soybean industry. Easter was named an Honorary Master Farmer by Prairie Farmer earlier in 2023, and he served as University of Illinois president from 2012-15. Before that, he held a variety of leadership roles across campus, including dean of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences and head of the Department of Animal Sciences.

“Bob has dedicated his life to developing a positive future for the agriculture industry,” says Ron Kindred, Atlanta, Ill., farmer and ISA chairman. “From his research on soybeans for swine feed to his efforts in helping build a market for Illinois soybeans in China, his dedication to the soybean industry has had a profound impact on farmers across the state of Illinois.”

Farm Family of the Year Award: Leanne Casner and Matthew Clavin. This award recognizes a family’s commitment to ISA and impact in their community and across the industry. Casner and Clavin help run Clavin Dairy Farm near Rosamond, Ill. This father and daughter also host several farm tours annually. Casner started a Facebook page called Daily Dose of Dairy.

“Both Leanne and Matthew are passionate about educating others about agriculture, and go out of their way to share facts about life on a dairy farm and why they milk cows,” Lumpe says.

Friend of Illinois Soybean Farmers Award: Gary Schnitkey. ISA presented this award to Schnitkey, a renowned agricultural economist at the University of Illinois, in recognition of his work to champion Illinois soybean farmers. Schnitkey is a Soybean Industry Endowed Professor in Agricultural Strategy and a Gardner Agriculture Policy Fellow at U of I.

“Dr. Schnitkey analyzes the profitability of major field crops, including soybeans,” Lumpe says. “His research makes a difference to Illinois soybean farmers, as it informs and encourages them to make long-term changes to boost both yield and profitability.”

Legislator of the Year Award: Mike Bost. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, is recognized by ISA for his work advocating for policy and regulatory issues that affect agriculture. Bost represents 34 counties of Illinois’ 12th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Rep. Bost actively advocates for policies that address issues Illinois soybean farmers are facing,” Lumpe says. “Through his work on the House committees on Veterans’ Affairs, Transportation and Infrastructure, and Agriculture, Bost is truly making a difference for Illinois agriculture.”

Excellence in Media Award: Holly Spangler. ISA presented this award to Spangler for her coverage of Illinois soybeans and Illinois agriculture. Spangler is editor of Prairie Farmer, executive editor at Farm Progress and author of this story.

“Holly’s dedication to the Illinois agriculture industry makes her an excellent recipient for this award,” Lumpe says. “Her writing is not only award-winning, but also can be relied upon for providing the latest industry news and updates. She has quite a knack for sharing relevant information in a way that is relatable to farmers.”

Young farmers in spotlight

ISA also recognized many members with its 20 Under 40 Award, shining a light on young farmers in Illinois. They include: