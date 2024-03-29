The Wisconsin Agriculturist — in partnership with Growmark FS, Menn Law Firm and Compeer Financial — presented the 2024 Master Agriculturist award to top achievers in farming, community service and leadership.

Recipients of the 2024 award are:

Matt Lippert of Pittsville, Wis.

Brian McCulloh of Viroqua, Wis.

Keven Schultz of Fox Lake, Wis.

Scott, Daun, Keith, Lynn, Patrick and Courtney Maier, all of Waunakee, Wis.

David Schneider of Oconto, Wis., received the Honorary Master Agriculturist award.

They were honored March 27 at La Sure’s Banquet Hall in Oshkosh, Wis.

Masters of agriculture

The winners were selected for their proven ability and accomplishments as progressive farmers, as well as for the time, effort and leadership they contribute to their communities, churches and agricultural organizations.

Keynote speaker Bob Meyer, retired farm director for Goetz Farm Radio Network, spoke about the value of positivity in our daily lives and when managing farms. Wisconsin Agriculture Secretary Randy Romanski spoke about the importance of farming to Wisconsin’s economy. He noted that 1 in 9 jobs in Wisconsin are related to agriculture, and Wisconsin agriculture contributes more than $104.8 billion to the state economy.

The Master Agriculturist award is given to honor not only the selected individuals, but also their families.

The Master Agriculturist program is the oldest farm awards program in the state and is one of the longest-running career-achievement honors programs in U.S. agriculture. The award dates back 94 years to 1930, when Wisconsin Agriculturist first started honoring top Wisconsin farmers for their hard work, dedication, success in farming and exemplary leadership.

Nominations open for 2025

Nomination forms are already available for the 2025 awards. To obtain a form, call 920-960-9635, email [email protected], or write to: Master Agriculturist, Wisconsin Agriculturist, 112 S. Prairie St., P.O. Box 236, Brandon, WI 53919.

The deadline for nominations for the 2025 awards is Sept. 25. The awards will be presented next March at La Sure’s Banquet Hall in Oshkosh.