2024 Wisconsin Master Agriculturists announced

Nine farmers have been named 2024 Master Agriculturists, plus the first Honorary Master Agriculturist is recognized.

Fran O'Leary

March 4, 2024

2024 Wisconsin Master Agriculturists Scott and Daun, Courtney and Patrick, and Keith and Lynn Maier
2024 MASTERS: The Maier family of Waunakee are 2024 Master Agriculturists. Pictured are (from left) Scott and Daun, Courtney and Patrick, and Lynn and Keith Maier. FRAN O’LEARY

Wisconsin Agriculturist — in partnership with FS Growmark, Menn Law Firm of Northeast Wisconsin (formerly Twohig, Rietbrock, Schneider and Halbach of Chilton) and Compeer Financial — presents the 2024 Master Agriculturist award to nine top achievers in farming, community service and leadership.

The Master Agriculturist program is the state’s oldest farm awards program and is one of the longest-running career-achievement programs in American agriculture. It dates back 94 years to 1930, when Wisconsin Agriculturist started honoring farmers for their hard work, dedication, farming success and exemplary leadership.

Congratulations to this year’s Wisconsin Master Agriculturist award recipients:

  • Matt Lippert of Pittsville

  • Scott, Daun, Keith, Lynn, Patrick and Courtney Maier of Waunakee

  • Brian McCulloh of Viroqua

  • Keven Schultz of Fox Lake

All nine winners have worn many hats in their businesses and communities, and have built top-notch farming operations.

The winners were selected by a panel of judges for their proven abilities and accomplishments as progressive farmers, and for the time, effort and leadership they contribute to community, church, ag organizations and conservation.

Also, this year David Schneider of Oconto, Wis., has been selected as an Honorary 2024 Master Agriculturist for his community service, volunteer work and tireless dedication to promoting agriculture.

The 2024 honorees will be recognized with an awards program March 27 at La Sure’s Banquet Hall in Oshkosh during the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show, held at the nearby Experimental Aircraft Association grounds.

The keynote speaker is Bob Meyer, retired farm director for Goetz Farm Radio Network and 2023 inductee into the Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame. Wisconsin Secretary of Agriculture Randy Romanski will be on hand to congratulate this year’s honorees and will make remarks during the awards program.

Applications are available for the 2025 awards. Call 920-960-9635 or email [email protected] to request one.

Watch for the winners’ in-depth profiles this week at WisconsinAgriculturist.com.

Read more about:

Master Agriculturists

Fran O'Leary

Fran O'Leary

Wisconsin Agriculturist Editor

Even though Fran was born and raised on a farm in Illinois, she has spent most of her life in Wisconsin. She moved to the state when she was 18 years old and later graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a bachelor's degree in journalism.

Fran has 25 years of experience writing, editing and taking pictures. Before becoming editor of the Wisconsin Agriculturist in 2003, she worked at Johnson Hill Press in Fort Atkinson as a writer and editor of farm business publications and at the Janesville Gazette in Janesville as farm editor and feature writer. Later, she signed on as a public relations associate at Bader Rutter in Brookfield, and served as managing editor and farm editor at The Reporter, a daily newspaper in Fond du Lac.

