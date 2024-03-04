2024 Wisconsin Master Agriculturists announced

Wisconsin Agriculturist — in partnership with FS Growmark, Menn Law Firm of Northeast Wisconsin (formerly Twohig, Rietbrock, Schneider and Halbach of Chilton) and Compeer Financial — presents the 2024 Master Agriculturist award to nine top achievers in farming, community service and leadership.

The Master Agriculturist program is the state’s oldest farm awards program and is one of the longest-running career-achievement programs in American agriculture. It dates back 94 years to 1930, when Wisconsin Agriculturist started honoring farmers for their hard work, dedication, farming success and exemplary leadership.

Congratulations to this year’s Wisconsin Master Agriculturist award recipients:

Matt Lippert of Pittsville

Scott, Daun, Keith, Lynn, Patrick and Courtney Maier of Waunakee

Brian McCulloh of Viroqua

Keven Schultz of Fox Lake

All nine winners have worn many hats in their businesses and communities, and have built top-notch farming operations.

The winners were selected by a panel of judges for their proven abilities and accomplishments as progressive farmers, and for the time, effort and leadership they contribute to community, church, ag organizations and conservation.

Also, this year David Schneider of Oconto, Wis., has been selected as an Honorary 2024 Master Agriculturist for his community service, volunteer work and tireless dedication to promoting agriculture.

The 2024 honorees will be recognized with an awards program March 27 at La Sure’s Banquet Hall in Oshkosh during the Wisconsin Public Service Farm Show, held at the nearby Experimental Aircraft Association grounds.

The keynote speaker is Bob Meyer, retired farm director for Goetz Farm Radio Network and 2023 inductee into the Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame. Wisconsin Secretary of Agriculture Randy Romanski will be on hand to congratulate this year’s honorees and will make remarks during the awards program.

Applications are available for the 2025 awards. Call 920-960-9635 or email [email protected] to request one.

Watch for the winners’ in-depth profiles this week at WisconsinAgriculturist.com.