Tensions were high in the Windy City as Illinois Farm Bureau delegates gathered to elect their 2023 president and vice president on Dec. 4, in a race that saw a last-minute entry for president the evening before.

Ultimately, delegates elected Brian Duncan of Polo, Ill., to lead the organization; he previously served as vice president for six years. Duncan hails from a diversified grain and livestock farm in Ogle County, with decades of experience on the Ogle County Farm Bureau board.

“We stand on the shoulders of giants as an organization, and we will honor them by continuing to pursue our mission and our policy with excellence,” Duncan said. “I cannot wait to get to work.”

Duncan ran unopposed until the eleventh hour, when Seneca, Ill., farmer Philip Nelson threw his hat in the ring. Nelson served as IFB president from 2003-13 and as Illinois director of agriculture in 2015. Bob Stewart of Kendall-Grundy County Farm Bureau nominated Nelson from the floor.

Nelson’s nomination came after several delegates said they were apprehensive about Duncan’s lack of desire to work with counties and organizations on both sides of the aisle, and his lack of desire to work with other commodity organizations in Illinois.

Dale Hadden, Cass-Morgan County Farm Bureau president and former IFB District 10 director, voted in favor of Nelson, citing Duncan’s leadership style as a concern.

“As a grassroots organization, the direction is supposed to come from the counties — from the bottom up,” Hadden said. “Instead, we sense some top-down leadership coming down at us. Hopefully Duncan realizes he did have competition, and that he needs to make sure he listens to all the grassroots information coming from the counties.”

Following the election, Duncan vowed to work for all members moving forward and said he’s honored to represent IFB in the coming years.

“I’m here to serve and work for every member, period,” Duncan said. “I look forward to doing my best for all members. No matter where they are or who they supported in the election, it doesn’t matter to me. If you are an Illinois Farm Bureau member, you are precious in my sight.”

Following the election Duncan said he looks forward to working with Illinois commodity organizations. When asked about his membership in those organizations, he said he’s a member of IL Corn and the Ogle County Pork Producers.

“I may be a member of others, but I’m not sure off the top of my head,” he added.

Young vice president

Delegates also elected a new vice president, choosing Bureau County farmer Evan Hultine. At age 36, Hultine is one of the youngest vice presidents in IFB history. Hultine farms corn, soybeans and seed corn in Princeton, Ill.

Hultine is the 2022 Young Leader Achievement Award winner and former Young Leader Committee chair. He defeated Lawrence County farmer Dennis Green and Adams County farmer Brent Clair. Both Green and Clair serve as their county presidents, with Green as the former District 13 director.

“Whether you know it or not, you’ve been investing in me for many years,” Hulting told the delegates, explaining the impact IFB has had on his leadership experiences in high school, in college and on the Young Leader Committee. “Today, I’m asking for you to cash in on your investment and put me to work for you. You’re not just voting for me; you’re voting for the future you want to see. You’re cashing in on your investment in me to see the policies, values and vision that resonate with each of you to create the Illinois Fair Bureau you want to be part of.”

Hultine’s election comes at a time when IFB membership is continuing to decline, and the organization is struggling to attract younger members. Throughout the annual meeting, IFB leadership focused discussions and feedback on “organizational member strategy,” so they can modernize the 107-year-old organization and maintain relevancy.

“As generational changes occur in our membership, what do our new, younger members expect from the organization?” Duncan asked. “We need to solve for that. I’m very interested in what we can do to give our members a competitive advantage.”