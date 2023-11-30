December 1, 2023
There were some interesting stories in the world of farming last month. Get caught up on the latest happenings in agriculture around the Southeast and beyond. Southeast Farm Press reported on Japan becoming one of the biggest imports of peanuts in the U.S. We examined how weather impacted Georgia pecans, the timing of cattle-feed inventory, a surprising partnership between Clemson and Australia to combat fusarium wilt, and more.
Check out this roundup of recent articles you can't miss!
