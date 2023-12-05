As the holiday season and gift-giving are in full-swing, take advantage of all that Dakota agriculture has to offer. From meat products to wine and soap, and everything in-between, your next best gift might be right up the road.

The Pride of Dakota showcase hits cities across North Dakota, promoting and enhancing products grown and made within the state. With over 500 companies participating in Pride of Dakota, there is something for everyone at the event. The program is administered by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture.

Travel South Dakota shares a myriad of local producers and agritourism opportunities, promoting homegrown products to visitors and locals alike. The Dakota Fresh Food Hub is another organization that offers locally produced fresh products in and out of South Dakota.

With so many producers and products available for the holiday season, get your gift shopping done and support local this year.