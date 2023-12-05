Sponsored By
Dakota Farmer

Indulge in Dakota delights this holiday seasonIndulge in Dakota delights this holiday season

Slideshow: Shop small and embrace local vendors for gifts and treats.

Sarah McNaughton

December 5, 2023

6 Slides
Maartje Murphy, holding large round Gouda cheese

As the holiday season and gift-giving are in full-swing, take advantage of all that Dakota agriculture has to offer. From meat products to wine and soap, and everything in-between, your next best gift might be right up the road.

The Pride of Dakota showcase hits cities across North Dakota, promoting and enhancing products grown and made within the state. With over 500 companies participating in Pride of Dakota, there is something for everyone at the event. The program is administered by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture.

Travel South Dakota shares a myriad of local producers and agritourism opportunities, promoting homegrown products to visitors and locals alike. The Dakota Fresh Food Hub is another organization that offers locally produced fresh products in and out of South Dakota.

With so many producers and products available for the holiday season, get your gift shopping done and support local this year.

About the Author(s)

Sarah McNaughton

Sarah McNaughton

Editor, Dakota Farmer, Farm Progress

Sarah McNaughton of Bismarck, N.D., has been editor of Dakota Farmer since 2021. Before working at Farm Progress, she was an NDSU 4-H Extension agent in Cass County, N.D. Prior to that, she was a farm and ranch reporter at KFGO Radio in Fargo.

McNaughton is a graduate of North Dakota State University, with a bachelor’s degree in ag communications and a master’s in Extension education and youth development.

She is involved in agriculture in both her professional and personal life, as a member of North Dakota Agri-Women, Agriculture Communicators Network Sigma Alpha Professional Agriculture Sorority Alumni and Professional Women in Agri-business. As a life-long 4-H’er, she is a regular volunteer for North Dakota 4-H programs and events.

In her free time, she is an avid backpacker and hiker, and can be found most summer weekends at rodeos around the Midwest.

See more from Sarah McNaughton
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

29°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 41º

Night 29º

13.15 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Business
Farm Progress America, December 5, 2023
Farm Progress America, December 5, 2023

Dec 5, 2023

Farm Progress America, December 4, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, December 4, 2023
Farm Progress America, December 4, 2023

Dec 4, 2023

Farm Progress America, December 1, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, December 1, 2023
Farm Progress America, December 1, 2023

Dec 1, 2023

Recent Headlines
Jan 9 - Jan 11, 2024
Join us for a dynamic event focused on legacy planning, finances, labor and many more strategic aspects of your business.
REGISTER NOW