USDA’s newest set of grain export sales data, out Thursday morning and covering the week through July 6, once again held a mixed bag of data for traders to digest. Corn sales led the way and bested the entire set of analyst estimates. Wheat sales were also relatively strong. Soybean sales were decent but stayed near the lower end of trade guesses.

Corn exports found 37.0 million bushels in combined old and new crop sales last week. Old crop sales jumped 86% higher week-over-week. Total sales were better than all analyst estimates, which ranged between 3.9 million and 31.5 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2022/23 marketing year are still far below last year’s pace, however, after reaching 1.396 billion bushels.

Corn export shipments reached 19.4 million bushels, which was 30% below the prior week’s tally and 38% below the prior four-week average. Mexico, Japan, Costa Rica, Canada and Colombia were the top five destinations.

Old crop sorghum sales improved 28% from the prior four-week average to 5.1 million bushels. New crop sales added another 8.8 million bushels, for a total tally of 13.9 million bushels. That grain is bound for China and unknown destinations. Cumulative sales for the 2022/23 marketing year are still noticeably lower than last year’s pace so far, with 62.8 million bushels.

Soybean exports found 10.6 million bushels in combined old and new crop sales last week. That was toward the lower end of analyst estimates, which ranged between 3.7 million and 33.1 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2022/23 marketing year are still trending slightly below last year’s pace so far, with 1.826 billion bushels.

Soybean export shipments were up 27% week-over-week and 37% above the prior four-week average, with 12.4 million bushels. Spain, the Netherlands, Japan, Mexico and Taiwan were the top five destinations.

Wheat export sales reached 14.5 million bushels last week. That was toward the higher end of trade estimates, which ranged between 1.8 million and 20.2 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2022/23 marketing year are slightly behind last year’s pace so far, with 53.1 million bushels since the beginning of June.

Wheat export shipments reached 14.1 million bushels. The Philippines, Ecuador, Chile, Indonesia and the Dominican Republic were the top five destinations.

Click here for more highlights from the latest UDSA export sales report.