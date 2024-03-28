Markets had been bracing for high 2024 corn acreage, but USDA’s farmer-surveyed Prospective Plantings report found that 2024 corn acreage is going to see a bigger decline than what had previously been expected. Farmers only expect to plant 90.0 million acres of corn this spring, down nearly 5% (4.6 million acres) from year ago sowings. Chicago futures prices rose nearly 3% higher ($0.11-$0.13/bushel) on the smaller supply estimate as well as higher-than-expected December through March corn consumption.

Soybean acres are forecast to see 2.9-million-acre annual increase, rising to 86.5 million acres planted in 2024. That’s going to be the fifth-largest planted soybean acreage in U.S. record books if farmers are able to hit that target in the coming weeks.

Planting intentions

USDA estimates that 2024 corn plantings will reach 90.025 million acres. That’s a 4-million-acre-plus drop compared to 2023’s footprint of 94.641 million acres. It was also noticeably lower than the average trade guess of 91.776 million acres and below the agency’s estimate of 91.000 acres offered at its Agricultural Outlook Forum in February.

For soybeans, USDA is expecting 2024 plantings to reach 96.410 million acres. That’s nearly 3 million acres more than 2023’s final tally and very close to the average trade guess of 86.530 million acres. It was also almost 1 million acres lower than the agency’s estimate of 87.500 million acres offered at its Agricultural Outlook Forum in February.

USDA thinks all-wheat plantings will reach 47.498 million acres for the 2023/24 season. That’s more than 2 million acres lower than the prior season’s footprint of 49.575 million acres and slightly above the average analyst estimate of 47.330 million acres. It’s also nearly half a million acres above the agency’s estimate made at its Agricultural Outlook Forum in February.

Taking stock

Corn ending stocks moved from 7,396,403 bushels through March 1, 2023, up to 8,347,255 bushels through March 1, 2024. That was slightly below the average trade estimate of 8.427,000 bushels. Of the total, 5.079 million bushels were stored on farm, with the remaining 3.268 million bushels stored off farm.

Soybean ending stocks also increased year-over-year, moving from 1,686,632 bushels through March 1, 2023, up to 1,845,079 bushels through March 1, 2024. That was also slightly higher than the average trade guess of 1,828,000 bushels. Of the total, 933,000 bushels were stored on farm, with the remaining 912,079 bushels stored off farm.

All-wheat ending stocks increased from 941,218 bushels a year ago up to 1,087,449 bushels through March 1, 2024. That was a bit above the average analyst estimate of 1,044,000 bushels. Of the total, 271,930 bushels were stored on farm, with the remaining 815,519 bushels stored off farm.