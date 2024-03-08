Sponsored By
South West Farm Press Logo

Texas Panhandle: After the wildfires

Shane and Tatum Pennington reflect on last week's wildfire in the Canadian, Texas. While they acknowledge the devastation, they also see the beauty that's rising from the ashes.

Shelley E. Huguley

March 8, 2024

24 Slides
Pennington family

The Texas Panhandle's Smokehouse Creek fire made history last week, consuming more than 1 million acres. Families like Shane and Tatum Pennington, who ranch near Candian, Texas, are thankful to have survived. Learn more about how their family narrowly escaped the flames and how people and events are reminding them that darkness doesn't win.

Panhandle wildfires: 'I thought we were going to die'

Slideshow: Catch a glimpse of their family, the ranch after the fire, and the community outreach in Candian, Texas.

Read more about:

WildfiresDisasterCattle

About the Author(s)

Shelley E. Huguley

Shelley E. Huguley

Editor, Southwest Farm Press

Shelley Huguley has been involved in agriculture for the last 25 years. She began her career in agricultural communications at the Texas Forest Service West Texas Nursery in Lubbock, where she developed and produced the Windbreak Quarterly, a newspaper about windbreak trees and their benefit to wildlife, production agriculture and livestock operations. While with the Forest Service she also served as an information officer and team leader on fires during the 1998 fire season and later produced the Firebrands newsletter that was distributed quarterly throughout Texas to Volunteer Fire Departments. Her most personal involvement in agriculture also came in 1998, when she married the love of her life and cotton farmer Preston Huguley of Olton, Texas. As a farmwife, she knows first-hand the ups and downs of farming, the endless decisions made each season based on “if” it rains, “if” the drought continues, “if” the market holds. She is the bookkeeper for their family farming operation and cherishes moments on the farm such as taking harvest meals to the field or starting a sprinkler in the summer with the whole family lending a hand. Shelley has also freelanced for agricultural companies such as Olton CO-OP Gin, producing the newsletter Cotton Connections while also designing marketing materials to promote the gin. She has published articles in agricultural publications such as Southwest Farm Press while also volunteering her marketing and writing skills to non-profit organizations such as Refuge Services, an equine-assisted therapy group in Lubbock. She and her husband reside in Olton with their three children Breely, Brennon and HalleeKate.

See more from Shelley E. Huguley
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

33°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 51º

Night 32º

17.54 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, March 8, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, March 8, 2024
Farm Progress America, March 8, 2024

Mar 8, 2024

Farm Progress America, March 7, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, March 7, 2024
Farm Progress America, March 7, 2024

Mar 7, 2024

Farm Progress America, March 6, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, March 6, 2024
Farm Progress America, March 6, 2024

Mar 6, 2024

Recent Headlines
Feb 22 - Feb 24, 2024
The New York Farm Show is the leading farm show in the Northeast since 1985.
LEARN MORE