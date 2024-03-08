Texas Panhandle: After the wildfires

March 8, 2024
The Texas Panhandle's Smokehouse Creek fire made history last week, consuming more than 1 million acres. Families like Shane and Tatum Pennington, who ranch near Candian, Texas, are thankful to have survived. Learn more about how their family narrowly escaped the flames and how people and events are reminding them that darkness doesn't win.
Panhandle wildfires: 'I thought we were going to die'
Slideshow: Catch a glimpse of their family, the ranch after the fire, and the community outreach in Candian, Texas.
