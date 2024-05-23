Ohio pig farmers donate to help fill protein gap

When it comes to providing no- or low-cost meals to those in need in northwest Ohio, sourcing high-quality protein is an ongoing struggle as people there are facing food insecurity rates close to 16% — far above the national 13.5% rate.

However, thanks to Ohio pig farmers’ annual Pork Power program, hundreds of patrons at Toledo’s SAME Café and the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank will have nutrient-dense, sustainably raised pork available to them.

On behalf of the state’s pork producers, the Ohio Pork Council is once again partnering with Toledo’s SAME Café and the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, community-based nonprofits, to bring high-quality protein to those in need. For 2024, this means OPC has provided $3,000 worth of fresh pork or equivalent funds to each venue.

“A meat donation like this is beyond words,” said Courtney Schmidtke, head chef of SAME Café. “It is vital for our guests to have high-quality meat to give them the protein, iron and vitamin B that they need to stay healthy and happy. Since many guests lack full-time shelter, they need a protein like pork to give their bodies the energy they need to survive whatever environment they are in the most.”

TOLEDO NORTHWESTERN: Nick Seger (left), president of the Ohio Pork Council, presented a check for $3,000 of pork for the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank to purchase pork to distribute to pantries throughout its eight-county area. Accepting the donation was James Cardwell, president and CEO of the 40-year-old nonprofit that helps ease food insecurity as part of the national Feeding America network.

Whether it’s Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank that is celebrating 40 years of serving this part of the state or SAME Café, which has only been in the city since 2022, both serve a critical role in offering access to food and much more to those suffering from food insecurity.

As part of living out the pork industry’s We Care ethical principles, Ohio pig farmers continue to focus on producing nutritious, high-quality protein for consumers every day in a way that protects the state’s environment in a sustainable way. These core values are highlighted and explained more at ohpork.org.

Haab accepts director position

Tim Haab has been named professor and director of the School of Environment and Natural Resources in the Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences. His new position is effective July 1 through June 30, 2028, subject to the appropriate review process, and Ohio State board of trustees approval of both appointments.

Haab has served as interim director of SENR since August 2023, and in 2019, he was named the dean’s chair for transformative initiatives. Before these roles, Haab served as professor and chair of the CFAES Department of Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics for 13 years. He is one of the few individuals to lead two different units within CFAES.

Cathann A. Kress, Ohio State vice president for agricultural administration and dean of CFAES, notes that during his upcoming term, Haab will develop strategic areas of excellence to build a clear identity for SENR; continue to work with faculty on curating a governance structure; and identify and capitalize on ways of integrating the work of SENR across the college.

Learn more about SENR at senr.osu.edu.

Ohio 4-H launches CareerNext

Ohio 4-H is helping equip young people with the skills and confidence needed to excel in tomorrow's workforce with the debut of an innovative online course, “CareerNext: Are You Ready?”

As the career landscape rapidly evolves, Ohio 4-H recognizes the need to prepare youth for forthcoming challenges and opportunities. Key features of the online course include interactive learning modules covering resume building, interview techniques, postsecondary education and financial literacy. Participants also gain from expert guidance, flexible learning options, hands-on activities and resources for career exploration.

“CareerNext marks a significant milestone in our commitment to nurturing the personal and professional growth of Ohio’s youth,” says Kirk Bloir, state 4-H leader. “By furnishing participants with essential skills and knowledge, we empower them to carve their own paths and thrive in the swiftly evolving job market.”

Ohio 4-H is the youth development program of OSU Extension, the outreach program of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences.

For more information, visit go.osu.edu/careernext.

Deerfield Ag Services awards scholarships

Deerfield Ag Services has awarded $5,000 in Fair Funding Starter scholarships for the 2024 fair season, including 34 junior fair exhibitors.

The program began in 2022 with the goal of supporting youth exhibitors at the start of their projects to offset some of the initial investments associated with fair livestock projects.

Scholarships were available to students in Portage, Stark, Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties. The following students were awarded scholarships with amounts varied by the project:

Beef ($350 each). Ryder Groselle, Portage County; Anna Burnett, Mahoning County; Jaxon Raber, Columbiana County; Taylor Thompson, Stark County; Adam Brahler, Stark County; Tanner Trivisonno, Portage County.

Swine ($200 each). Lucille Maschek, Portage County; Kinley Gfeller, Mahoning County; Delaney Wilson-Scarel, Portage County; Colt Evans, Columbiana County; Sarah Helms, Stark County; Corrinne Sasey, Portage County; Addison Keller, Trumbull County; Lily Sanor, Columbiana County; Isabella Camp, Stark County; Brynlee Smail, Mahoning County.

Goat and lamb ($75 each). Kenlee McCracken, Stark County; Nathaniel Cattrell, Stark County; Savannah White, Portage County; Micheal Elijah Matthews, Columbiana County; Landen Rappach, Trumbull County; Alexander Hively, Mahoning County; Andrew Camp, Stark County; Owen Mayle, Columbiana County; Noah Majirsky, Mahoning County.

Rabbit and poultry ($25 each). Timothy Logan Holderbaum-McDaniel, Stark County; Raelynn Ray, Trumbull County; Daphne Kline, Portage County; Magnus Sutherland, Mahoning County; Blake Pyeritz, Portage County; Brynne Reese, Stark County; Issac Majirsky, Mahoning County; Erica Shockey, Trumbull County; Genevieve Tyler, Stark County.